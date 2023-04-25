You will find a copy of the Candidate Connection in this week’s paper.
Our goal was to put together one publication that will have all the information you need to know as a voter in Pontotoc County.
Please read through this magazine and put it someplace that you can refer back to and make notes in to be prepared to make an informed decision on election day.
One page has all the election days listed so you can mark your calendars and not miss your opportunity to cast your ballot.
If you are not sure where your Precinct is, you will find a detailed list of the Five Districts and the 28 Precincts that will be easy to find depending on the community you live.
Are you registered to vote?
There is still time. On page 17 you will find all the information you need to register. You will find where you go to register to vote, how to register by mail, the deadline to register.
If you know you will not be able to go to the polls on election day, we have all the information needed to be sure you can vote by Absentee Voting.
I believe some of the best information you will find in this magazine is the responsibilities of each office, a job description.
You will be deciding on who gets the job when you cast your ballot.
If you educate yourself on what each candidate will be responsible for should they win the election you can better make sure the person you are casting your ballot for has the skills needed to fulfill the responsibilities of that office.
We have put together a listing along with the photo of each of the candidates seeking your vote leaving you some space to write notes about each of these candidates as you meet them helping you make the best choice for each office.
Above all, exercise your right to vote!
Educate yourself on the responsibilities of each office.
Educate yourself of the qualification of each candidate.
Make an informed decision.
Go to the polls and vote.
We are lucky to get 27% of the registered voters to actually take the time to go to the polls and cast their ballot.
Do we really want 27% of the population making the decision for us on who will be running the business of our county?
It is your right and privilege to have the opportunity to make the decision of who the majority want to hold these offices.
Do your part …. VOTE!
