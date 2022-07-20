Two-hundred-eighty-three criminal cases are set for trial during the upcoming July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
The three week term of court convenes next Monday, July 25 and concludes Friday, August 12. Plea days are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22.
Ninety-two cases are set for trial the first week of court, 96 cases are set for the second week and 95 cases are scheduled for the final week. The week one docket was listed in the July 6 Pontotoc Progress.
Court officials stress that cases set on the docket are subject to change, continuance or pleas may be entered earlier than the scheduled court date.
During the second week of court 18 cases are set for trial on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Defendants and their charges include:
-Billy Staten, Agg. DUI-death;
-Matthew Foster, manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-Jordan Sipes, Agg. DUI-maiming;
-Tyler Dyer, felony fleeing;
-Anna Potts, child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Willie Houser, possession meth;
-Xavier Moore, shooting into dwelling;
-Josh Greathouse, DUI 4th;
-Patrick Levy, burglary of building;
-Cameron Randle, felony fleeing and simple assault of law enforcement officer;
-Danielle McCaine, possession meth;
-John Sipes, child enticement-sexual purposes first, computer luring;
-Jimmy Prater, malicious mischief;
-Michael Stroup, DUI 4th;
-Anthony Davis, child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Robert Hawkins, felon with weapon and possession marijuana with intent;
-Alisha Tackett, embezzlement.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Tuesday, August 2, including:
-Zekerrius Liggins, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Manuel Holguin, rape-forcible;
-William Foote, manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-Manuel Holguin, two counts sexual battery under 14; two counts fondling first;
-Paul Sample, possession meth;
-Bradley Anderson, possession meth;
-Vincent Patrick, possession cocaine;
-Maria Moctezuma, possession meth;
-Joshua Williams, possession meth with intent; felon with weapon; possession meth;
-Matthew Berry, possession meth;
-Hillary Poe, malicious mischief;
-Michael Brazil, possession meth;
-Justin Bannister, cyberstalking;
-Joseph Castro, child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Felipe Padron, DUI 4th;
-Tyler Warren, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Clayton Wagers, possession meth; possession THC;
-Jessica Hatcher, possession synthetic cannabinoids with intent; possession meth with intent;
-Kenneth Means, possession meth.
Twenty-two cases are set for trial on Wednesday, August 3, including:
-Alan Baucom, sexual battery -under 14; four counts of fondling;
-Lolitha Sorrell, trafficking meth;
-Brandon McElhenney, two counts sexual battery under 14; fondling first;
-Roy Gordon, three counts sexual battery-position of authority;
-Aaliyah Garrett, aggravated assault weapon;
-George Tucker, possession contraband by prisoner;
-Daphene Paden, possession meth;
-Jeffery Floyd, DUI 3rd;
-Bridget Jenkins, accessory after the fact-violent;
-Edward Strawbridge, possession oxycodone, possession morphine;
-Jerry Erby, possession meth;
-Adam Russell, DUI 3rd;
-Doyle Crites, possession meth;
-Donald Bolton, possession meth;
-Alexis Dees, possession meth;
-Ashley Mendoza, possession meth with intent;
-Heather Wade, possession meth;
-Tyrone Gaston, possession cocaine;
-Tyrone Gaston, DUI 4th;
-Robert Dillard, possession meth;
-Donald Morris, evidence tampering.
Twenty-one cases are set for trial on Thursday, August 4, including:
-Tharius Conley, aggravated assault weapon;
-Christopher Jensen, manslaughter culpable negligence;
-Tynisha Dillard, trafficking meth;
Travis Hale, two counts sexual battery under 16;
-Joseph Bean, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, burglary of dwelling;
-Nikki Childers, possession fentanyl;
-Angela Lee, computer fraud;
-Hunter West, possession meth;
-Amy Gann, script forgery;
-Mitchell Ward, three counts sale of meth;
-Madalyn Red, possession meth;
-Helen Reese, possession meth;
-Cody Kimbrough, malicious mischief;
-Breanne Hudson,, child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Timothy Jamison, two counts possession meth;
-David Goree, possession marijuana with intent;
-Stephen Ramsey, two counts possession meth.
Fifteen cases are set for trial on Friday, August 5, including:
-Michael Fortune, aggravated assault weapon; felon with weapon; hindering prosecution;
-Ernesto Gutierrez, possession meth;
-Michael Walls, felon with weapon;
-Roy Bramlett, possession meth;
-Michael Duncan, possession meth;
-John Austin, possession meth;
-Christopher Judon, embezzlement, burglary of building;
-Baylee Evans, possession meth;
-John Crump, DUI 4th;
-Brandon Houston, possession meth;
-Jason Mims, possession meth;
-Leonte Thompson, possession cocaine; felon with weapon;
-Devin Snow, introducing contraband correctional facility, conspiracy;
-Billy Staten, grand larceny; receiving stolen property;
-Joshua Hood, aggravated domestic violence strangulation; kidnapping.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Monday, August 8, including:
-Peyton Bogan, armed robbery and attempted murder;
-Joshua Hefner, nine counts of fondling 1st and two counts sexual battery under 14;
-Twaskie Tumblin, trafficking meth, trafficking marijuana, possession cocaine with intent; felon with weapon;
-Stephen Mills, trafficking meth;
-Amanda McHan, trafficking meth;
-Jesse Coley, fondling first;
-Michael Stewart, three counts sexual battery under 14;
-Akiah Poland, grand larceny;
-David Hudson, possession meth;
-Lizandro Lopez, DUI 4th;
-Raymond Whitworth, possession meth;
-Parker Chapman, possession meth;
-William Kimbrough, possession meth;
-Eduardo Velazquez, possession meth;
-Charles McShan, DUI 4th;
-James Nichols, felon with weapon;
-Roger Atkinson, shooting into dwelling;
-Ben Delgado, possession cocaine;
-Presley Harris, burglary of building, taking motor vehicle, direct youth to commit felony;
-Cody Williams, taking moter vehicle.
Twenty-one cases are set for trial on Tuesday, August 9, including:
-Gequavious Hill, felony fleeing;
-Scotty Wells, possession meth with intent;
-Travius Shackleford, false pretense;
-Brice Blount, possession marijuana;
-Keenan Souter, possession marijuana with intent and accessory after the fact-violent;
-Martha Thompson, possession meth with intent;
-Pamela Castle, possession meth with intent;
-Parker Gassaway, uttering forgery;
-Nathaniel Dowdy, sale of meth; possession meth and aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Tondra Edwards, two counts DUI 4th;
-William Harbin, possession meth;
-Teresa McGregory, DUI 3rd;
-Miguel Covarrubias, identity theft;
-Jartavious Boles, possession marijuana;
-Richard Wilson, attempt burglary dwelling/terrorize;
-Michael Moore, burglary of dwelling-larceny.
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, August 10, including:
-Tyler Robinson, burglary of building;
-Fred Lamb, grand larceny;
-Jonathan Yarrito, possession meth;
-Thomas Horton, burglary of building;
-Jason McIntosh, possession meth;
-Samantha Morphis, credit card fraud;
-Jason Gullick, possession meth and felon with weapon;
-Lorenzo Fears, possession marijuana with intent;
-Barry Wilson, forgery;
-Franklin Gregory, felony fleeing and malicious mischief;
-Patrick Adams, possession meth;
-Danny Ferrell, possession THC;
-Robert Coker, possession meth;
-Daniel White, sale meth;
-Sabrina Nix, possession meth;
-Garrett Davis, possession meth;
-Rodney Miller, DUI 4th.
Eighteen cases are set for trial on Thursday, August 11, including:
-Robert Traylor, sexual battery under 16;
-Stacey Easley, aggravated assault weapon, felon with weapon;
-Michael Pêche, felony fleeing, simple assault of law enforcement officer;
-Vicki Poe, possession meth with intent; evidence tampering; possession CS in correctional facility;
-Doyle Criddle, felon with weapon;
-Nakita Long, felon with weapon;
-Arthur Chapman, two counts simple assault law enforcement officer, possession meth;
-Jacob Meeks, false pretense, two counts false pretense bad check, closed account;
-Kalley Foreman, grand larceny;
-Ervie Johnson, grand larceny;
-William Heflin, possession marijuana with intent;
-Ashley Mendoza, three counts child removal from state;
-Heather Sartitn, possession hydrocodone;
-Jackie White, receiving stolen property;
-Curtis Stegall, two counts possession meth and possession THC.
Nineteen cases are set for trial on Friday, August 12, including:
-Jackie White, trafficking meth;
-Cory Palmer, fondling 1st;
-Da'Von Davidson, armed robbery;
-Derionte Johnson, two counts armed robbery;
-Jamie Culpepper, fondling under 18, position of authority;
-Apprentice McWilliams, rape-child 14-15; statutory rape-child 14-15;
-James Adams, arson 1-dwelling, burglary of dwelling-arson;
-Elizabeth Tirado, possession meth and jail escape;
-Maria Moctezuma, four counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Ricky Lenard, possession meth;
-Michael House, receiving stolen property;
-Justin Dillard, possession meth;
-Justerrio Jew, possession meth;
-Lazerick Travis, felony fleeing;
-Sirrahallaman Farr, felon with weapon;
-Jason clay, possession THC;
-Melvin Westmoreland, DUI 4th;
-Cory Palmer, possession marijuana.
