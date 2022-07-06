Two-hundred-eighty-three criminal cases are set for trial during the upcoming July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
The three week term of court convenes Monday, July 25 and concludes Friday, August 12. Plea days are scheduled for July 21 and 22.
Ninety-two cases are set for trial the first week of court, 96 cases are set for the second week and 95 cases are scheduled for the final week.
Court officials stress that cases set on the docket are subject to change, continuance or pleas may be entered earlier that the scheduled court date.
During the first week of court 16 cases are set for trial on Monday, July 25.
Defendants and their charges include:
-James Yarbrough, possession meth;
-Robert Vaughn, shooting into dwelling, conspiracy;
-Frank Harston, possession meth;
-Margaret Brown, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance (CS);
-Keenan Souter, possession marijuana with intent;
-Charles Williams, felon with weapon;
-Kristian Goodwin, embezzle-under contract, rental;
-Jonathan Bolton, two counts felony fleeing;
-Jennifer Simmons, sale meth;
-Quinton Powell, possession hydrocodone with intent;
-Kendall Tackitt, possession meth;
-Kelvin Miles, felon with weapon;
-Brittaney Kestner, possession meth with intent;
-John Lovelace, burglary of a building;
-Quinton Biggs, felon with weapon, DUI 4th;
Nineteen cases are set for trial on Tuesday, July 26, including:
-Franklin Black, sexual battery under 14;
-Dewey Armstrong, two counts possession meth, felony fleeing and felon with weapon;
-Landon Russell, possession THC;
-Dottie Ferguson, malicious mischief;
-Destin Threlkeld, two counts child endangerment-test positive for CS;
-Kendall Boren, two counts child endangerment, test positive for CS;
-Robert Pratt, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation; injury/paid of vulnerable person, intimidate witness;
-Justin Presssnel, possession meth with intent;
-Robert Keith, DUI 4th;
-Tony Farmer, grand larceny;
-James Sneed, possession meth;
-Anthony Osborne, DUI 3rd;
-Willie Whitman, possession meth;
-Jack White, possession meth with intent;
-Edward Coleman, shooting into dwelling, conspiracy;
-Lara Rollins, possession meth;
-Terrance Gifford, possession meth;
Eighteen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, July 27, including;
-Douglas McCuiston, aggravated assault-weapon, shooting into dwelling, burglary of dwelling-assault;
-Terrence Berry, trafficking marijuana;
-James Chunn, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Daniel Edwards, sale meth;
-William Crowley, possession meth with intent, possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent;
-William Simmons, DUI 4th;
-Michael Gilmore, possession meth;
-Allison McWilliams, DUI 3rd;
-Richard Johnson, DUI 4th;
-Cameron Langston, DUI 4th;
-Miguel Vallejo, possession marijuana with intent;
-Ricky Williams, possession meth;
-Marshall Brodzinski, possession synthetic cannabinoid with intent;
-Cynthia Stamps, possession meth;
-Joseph Whiteside, DUI 4th;
-Jackie White, grand larceny;
-Zachary Davidson, felony fleeing;
-Pete Peters, possession marijuana.
Twenty-two cases are set for trial on Thursday, July 28, including:
-Jimmy Hogue, sexual battery, no consent;
-Corneilus Gillard, trafficking meth; DUI 3rd;
-Sonny Valentine, trafficking meth;
-Marquilus Henderson, trafficking marijuana;
-Thomas Hutson, trafficking meth;
-Adrian Strong, burglary of dwelling-assault;
-Joseph Wilson, DUI 4th-other, DUI-child endangerment, felony with weapon;
-Arial Mix, aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
Teresa Abbott, felony shoplifting-3rd;
-Charles Jackson, two counts child deprivation;
-Rodney Lowery, possession meth;
-Jeremy McGee, DUI 3rd;
-Kerry Hardin, DUI 4th;
-Andrego Gaston, possession cocaine with intent, evidence tampering;
-Taylor Shelton, two counts child deprivation;
-Heather Holly, four counts animal cruelty;
-Sherry Washington, embezzlement, exploitation vulnerable person;
-Kyler Fitzpatrick, three counts burglary of building, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Rhonda Patterson, possession scheduled I/II;
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Friday, July 29, including:
-Valentino Jamison, murder 1-del design;
-Mary Rushing, trafficking meth;
-Alexis Waldo, possession meth;
-Thomas Maddox, possession LSD;
-Richard Franks, child enticement-sexual purposes 1st, child enticement-produce visual depiction 1st;
-Camron Davidson, possession marijuana with intent;
-Taddameka Farr, embellzement;
-Jimmy Ahlum, possession meth;
-Tammy Brazil, possession meth;
-Jessie Sisco, possession meth, DUI 3rd;
-Reggie Morris, child abuse/harm;
-Hannah Akers, burglary of vehicle;
-Justin Wray, aggravated DUI-death, four counts aggravated DUI-maiming;
-Corey MdEwen, possession meth;
-Joshua Tallant, possession meth;
-Kristie Roberts, possession CS in correctional facility.