The dockets are set for a three week March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court which is scheduled to begin March 27, 2023, and conclude on April 14.
Fifty-one cases have been assigned to Judge Paul Funderburk the first week of court, 77 cases have been assigned Jodge Kelly Mims the second week and 72 cases have been assigned Judge John White the third week.
Court officials stress that the court reserves the right to modify the docket and any trial setting in order to facilitate the expeditious resolution of cases on the docket.
Plea days are set for March 22 and 23.
Week's one docket is being published in this week's Progress, week two's docket will be published March 22 and the third week's scheduled docket will be published in the March 29 newspaper.
Nine cases are set for trial on Monday, March 27. Defendants and their respective charge(s) include:
-Jimmy Hogue, sexual battery, no consent;
-Matthew Foster, manslaughter, culpable negligence;
-Jamie Culpepper, fondling-under 18, position of authority;
-Ricardo Shumper, possession meth;
-Gabriel Leister, DUI 3rd;
-Alonzo Ruiz, burglary of building;
-Shonie White, possession meth;
-William Blount, grand larceny;
-James Christian, felony fleeing, simple assault law enforcement officer.
Thirteen cases are set for trial on Tuesday, March 28, including:
-Roy Gordon, three counts of sexual battery-position of authority;
-William Tucker, fondling 1st;
-Jason McCool, two causes including three counts of sexual battery under 16;
-L.J. Echols, possession meth with intent to sell;
-Rebecca McDonald, burglary of building;
-Mary Rushing, possession meth;
-Patrick Baker, two counts burglary of dwelling-larceny and burglary of vehicle;
-Benjamin Cobb, three causes including possession of meth and two counts of grand larceny;
-Tommyy Denton, possession meth;
-Randy Bolen, possession meth with intent;
Thirteen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, March 29, including:
-Stephen Mills, trafficking meth
-Amanda McHan, trafficking meth;
-Terrence Berry, trafficking marijuana;
-Thomas Hutson, two causes trafficking meth;
-Mark Hood, aggravated domestic violence, strangulation;
-Bradley Neal, malicious mischief;
-Kristin Johnson, embezzlement;
-Derrick Quinn, two causes including possession of meth, possession of meth with intent, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent;
-Mark Robinson, possession of meth;
-Summer Estes, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
- Zequavian Knox, possession marijuana.
Nine cases are set for trial on Thursday, March 30, including:
-Randy Bolen, trafficking meth and felon with a weapon;
-Mary Rushing, trafficking meth;
-Amy Mullins, child endangerment, test positive for controlled substance;
-Maria Moctezuma, possession meth;
-Thomas Thweatt, home repair fraud;
-Dawn Dillard, possession meth;
-Terrance Ford, possession hydrocodone;
-Jason Hopkins, DUI 4th;
-Cole Davis, possession meth.
Seven cases are set for trial on Friday, March 31, including:
-Zachary Campbell, two causes including two counts of possession of meth and possession of fentanyl;
-Antonio Watkins, possession of THC;
-Jacob Cagle, evidence tampering, possession controlled substance correctional facility and possession meth with intent;
-Donald Todd, possession meth;
-Steven Taylor, two counts burglary of building;
-Tommy McShane, taking motor vehicle.
