How did you spend your Thanksgiving holidays?
I’m happy to say I spent mine---and mind— with my 22 month old grandson, Hutton.
During six days and seven nights we covered a lot of ground, all within the confines of his home and front yard.
Thanks to “Good Night Gorilla” the two of us followed the escapades of a mischievous Gorilla, who wasn’t quite ready to sleep. We followed the zookeeper on his rounds and thanks to his keys the three of us let all the other zoo animals out of their cages.
We spent the night gazing at the stars and the moon in “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.
We helped Llama Llama look all over the house for his his favorite stuffed animal pal Fuzzy in “Llama Llama Hide & Seek.” Hutton enjoys the little mirror on the book’s last page.
I didn’t take anatomy in college but I got all the “where is” info I needed as Hutty and I read “Where is Your Nose?” For the record, Hutton’s eyes are a spectacular blue and he said Putt Putt's are really, really red (and blurry).
Hutton really enjoyed me reading him “Tad and Dad,” which chronicles a tadpole’s change into a frog like his Dad.
Hutton’s book basket was full of great children’s books, including “I Love Mommy Because,” “Baby Sounds,” “Sleep Tight with the Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Vehicles,” Dr. Seuss’ A,B,Cs,” and others.
Hutton’s too young to be reading but he quickly turns the pages because he knows the gist of every story and he hurries to get to his favorite parts.
His parents have done a great job making books an important part of Hutton's young life. His vocabulary is greatly increasing thanks to the story times.
The colorful illustrations in the books are spectacular. And many of the books include hide behind flaps and textured pictures.
Oh yeah, he’s already a whiz at operating his momma’s cell phone, but when given a chance he will grab a book so you can “read, read!”
But I received a big surprise when I asked Madison where she bought all the great children’s books.
“In Tennessee, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program mails children a free book each month from birth until they are 5 years old,” Madison replied. “Hutton just got his 22nd book this past week.”
“We signed up for the books before we brought Hutton home from the hospital. All the books are fantastic.”
Leave it to country music superstar Dolly Parton to come up with such a grand way to spread the joy of reading to millions of children.
I immediately looked for more information on Dolly’s Imagination Library Program.
In the month of April this year, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library gifted over 1,983,466 books. Since Dolly started the library program back in 1995, the total number of free books gifted as of April 2022, is 180,548,415!
Just think of the smiling faces of 180,548,415 children who have smiled, laughed and learned thanks to Dolly Parton’s love for little children throughout the world.
According to the program’s website, back in 1995 Dolly simply wanted to help the kids in Sevier County, Tennessee, where she was born. Since then Tennessee became the first state to have children in all 96 of its counties participating in the Imagination Library.
The Imagination Library program was inspired by Dolly’s love for her father, Robert Lee Parton, who could neither read nor write. He started working at a very young age and never went to school.
Dolly said that her daddy’s story, and struggle, inspired her to do something for other children.
“If you can read, even if you can’t afford education, you can go on and earn about anything you want to know. There’s a book on everything,” Parton was quoted saying. “So I just think that it’s important for kids to be encouraged to read, to dream and to plan for a better life and better future.”
Every child in the Imagination Library program gets the same first book, “The Little Engine That Could.” The book also comes with a personal message from Dolly Parton about the importance of reading.
When the program started 27 years ago, the first book order Dolly placed totaled 1,760 books. Today, there are more than 1,900 local organizations , working in more than 9,400 communities around the world.
For decades Dolly Parton’s singing has entertained hundred’s of millions of music lovers throughout the world. But it’s been Parton’s love for others that has spread her children’s books to almost 190-million children in the world.
One little girl— whose daddy couldn’t read, nor write— has done all that.
I remember my reading circle in Mrs. Castle’s first grade room at Pontotoc Elementary. I wish I had my little reading chair for Hutton.
We need to get the Imagination Library program going in Pontotoc County.
