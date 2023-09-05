During a presidential inauguration gala in Flowood, MS, on August 10, 2023, John Mitchell, MD, of Pontotoc, was sworn in as the 156th President of the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA). Dr. Mitchell was joined by his wife Elaine, who held the MSMA’s 70-year-old Bible. John Cross (right), MD, MSMA's 155th president and Steven Stogner (left), MD, MSMA's Board of Trustees Chair, presided over Dr. Mitchell's ceremony.
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) held the 155th session of the House of Delegates on August 11-12 at The Refuge in Flowood, MS. During the annual session the House of Delegates set policy and action items for the Medical Association as well as voted for physicians, medical students and residents to serve as leadership in the Medical Association.
During a presidential inauguration gala on August 10, 2023, John Mitchell, MD, of Pontotoc, was sworn in as the 156th President of the Mississippi State Medical Association.
Dr. Mitchell will serve as president until the next annual session in 2024.
John Cross, MD, MSMA's 155th president and Steven Stogner, MD, MSMA's Board of Trustees Chair, presided over Dr. Mitchell's ceremony.
Dr. Mitchell was sworn in over MSMA's 70-year-old Bible eld by his wife Elaine. This Bible has been used to swear in each MSMA President since 1957.
"It is tremendously humbling to have this opportunity and such a great honor to serve our profession and out medical family," said Dr. Mitchell as he addressed the gala attendees after being sworn in. "Thank you collectively, the House of Delegates, the board and all our membership for the trust you have placed in me."
"While there is no guarantee fo successes in life, there are three processes often touted as critical for success," Mitchell said. "Our challenge is to apply these principles so that our association and profession will be positioned for great success. I shall refer to them as the three Cs for success: collaboration, coordination and communication."
Dr. Mitchell, a Pontotoc County native and family physician, resides in Pontotoc with his wife, Elaine, of 54 years. They raised two sons and have four "grands." Dr. Mitchell currently serves as the Director for the Office of Mississippi Physician Workforce.
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) is the largest physician advocacy organization in Mississippi, representing nearly 5,000 physicians and medical students.
Since 1856, MSMA has been a trusted health policy leader and professional development resource for physicians, representing the unified voce of physicians statewide on state and federal health care issues while providing information needed to navigate health care legislation and regulatory changes.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.