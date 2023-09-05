dr. John Mitchell

During a presidential inauguration gala in Flowood, MS, on August 10, 2023, John Mitchell, MD, of Pontotoc, was sworn in as the 156th President of the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA). Dr. Mitchell was joined by his wife Elaine, who held the MSMA’s 70-year-old Bible. John Cross (right), MD, MSMA's 155th president and Steven Stogner (left), MD, MSMA's Board of Trustees Chair, presided over Dr. Mitchell's ceremony.

The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) held the 155th session of the House of Delegates on August 11-12 at The Refuge in Flowood, MS. During the annual session the House of Delegates set policy and action items for the Medical Association as well as voted for physicians, medical students and residents to serve as leadership in the Medical Association.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you