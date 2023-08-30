Dr. Mac Huddleston, who has served Pontotoc in the state House of Representatives since 2008 and was also a veterinarian here in Pontotoc passed away this past Sunday, August 27.
When the news of his passing began circulating around town folks who knew him shared their experiences of his love and care.
“Dr. Mac was a beloved and respected resident of Pontotoc and just invaluable to the city of Pontotoc as our representative in Jackson,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “Mac helped us secure numerous grants, such as the pavilion at the Tanglefoot gateway and the new fire station that’s planned and lots of grants to repair infrastructure in Pontotoc. Most of all he was a great friend. He was well thought of and respected by his peers in Jackson. When we would go down and see him other legislators would walk all the way across the floor to shake his hand. Just a great person."
Dr. Neal Anderson who worked with Dr. Mac at Rolling Hills Animal Clinic said his friendship with the late doctor goes back quite a number of years.
“I lived in Macon years ago, and after Dr. Mac graduated from High School he came to work for my first cousin. We went to the same church together and he ate many a Sunday dinner at my house.”
That friendship continued through the years and Dr. Anderson worked for Dr. Mac one summer here in Pontotoc at Rolling Hills.
“And then I came here in 1979 at the veterinarian clinic full time and a couple of years later he left to go to teach. It says something when the veterinarian school recruits someone out of a practice to teach.”
“He was highly intelligent and conscientious about. His job,” Anderson said. “He had a super personality. He treated everyone alike no matter who you were. I feel fortunate that I could call him my friend.”
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said he had the opportunity to work with Dr. Mac when he came onto his force as an investigator. “He was the most intelligent man I’ve ever worked with,” Mask said. “When he worked a case and then presented it to the grand jury he wouldn’t even need a file or a piece of paper while talking to the jury members. He could tell the case file and the statements and remember what it said.”
But beyond his work as an investigator Sheriff Mask said that Dr. Mac was “a good man and a good friend.”
A young man who has had the opportunity to learn from and under Dr. Mac as a State Representative is Hunter Fooshee, "Dr. Mac epitomized public service with an unmatched class of kindness. He was Pontotoc's own statesman, demonstrating his kindness and earning immense respect in the political fray and beyond. It has been an honor to call Mac Huddleston my Representative - but it was an even bigger blessing to have called him my friend."
Dr. Mac graduated from Durant High School and later went on to Mississippi State University, where he studied accounting and was a member of the ROTC. After graduating from MSU, he served in the United States Army, flying helicopters in Vietnam, and later serving as a flight instructor. He held the rank of Captain and was recipient of the Bronze Star and Distinguished Flying Cross, among others.
After his military service, he obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University and worked as a veterinarian in north Mississippi, including Pontotoc. He worked for several years for his alma mater, Mississippi State, in both the College of Veterinary Medicine, where he was among the first faculty, and the Division of Development before eventually settling back in Pontotoc, where he was known by his friends as "Dr. Mac" and worked many years as a large animal veterinarian and was executive secretary of the Mississippi Veterinary Medical Association and Mississippi Board of Veterinary Medicine.
Later in his career, he served the citizens of Pontotoc County as sheriff's deputy and later criminal investigator for the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department before being elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives, where he served the people of District 15 from 2008 until his death.
Read more about him on page 4a and 5a. His full obituary is on page 15 a.
