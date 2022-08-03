All Pontotoc City and County Schools, including Pontotoc, North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc, begin classes on Friday, August 5.
The start of school adds greatly to traffic congestion on city streets, county roads and state highways.
School traffic will include 27 bus routes being run by Pontotoc City Schools, 27 bus routes by North Pontotoc and 24 bus routes by South Pontotoc.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask and Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor this week reminded drivers that it is unlawful to pass stopped school buses.
“Hundreds of kids are on these school buses every morning and afternoon and drivers need to stay off those cell phones and watch the road,” Sheriff Mask cautioned. “The county buses have cameras that will get a tag number and we will prosecute anyone that passes a stopped school bus.”
“At North and South Pontotoc Schools it actually takes about two months for all the traffic to get worked out and traffic get to going better,” Mask said. “But slowing down and watching the road are most important.”
Chief Tutor stressed that drivers need to allow plenty of extra time to deliver kids to school and get to work.
“Folks going to school and folks going to work need to realize that traffic is going to be extra hectic the first two or three weeks of school and once everyone gets in the groove it usually eases up,” Tutor said. “The keys are for everyone to leave early, drive slowly and be patient. We’re going to have extra patrol officers at every school helping with traffic.”
“Plus it’s critical that drivers slow down and be watching for school buses,” Tutor cautioned. “Bus drivers are instructed to get a car tag number if someone passes a stopped bus or anyone who witnesses another driver going around a stopped bus can call and report it. And we’re going to prosecute any driver that doesn’t stop for a bus.”
Tutor said it’s a $270 fine in city court for passing a stopped bus and justice court officials said it’s a $351.25 fine for passing a stopped school bus.
“But no amount of money can undo the tragedy of a child getting run over and killed,” Tutor lamented.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's Center for Statistics and Analysis, from 2007 to 2016 there were 320,874 fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes. Of those crashes, 1,147 (0.4%) were classified as school-transportation-related.
Between 2007 and 2016, there have been 1,282 people killed in school-transportation-related crashes—an average of 128 fatalities per year. Occupants of school transportation vehicles accounted for 9 percent of the fatalities, and nonoccupants (pedestrians, bicyclists, etc.) accounted for 20 percent of the fatalities. Most (70%) of the people who lost their lives in these crashes were occupants of other vehicles involved (Table 1).
From 2007 to 2016, 98 school-age pedestrians (18 and younger) have died in school-transportation- related crashes. Sixty percent were struck by school buses, 2 percent by vehicles functioning as school buses, and 38 percent by other vehicles (passenger cars, light trucks and vans, large trucks, and motorcycles, etc.) involved in the crashes.
As for Pontotoc's traffic congestion, Chief Tutor stressed that picking up and delivering kids to Pontotoc Elementary School on Dowdy Street is often the most troublesome.
“For any parent going to the elementary school we strongly encourage them, morning and afternoon, to be traveling westbound on Reynolds Street to gain access and turn North onto Dowdy Street,” Tutor said. “Anyone who is eastbound on Reynolds and trying to turn onto Dowdy Street will simply have to follow the directive of the police officers at the intersection of Reynolds and Dowdy Streets.”
Tutor also emphasized that ALL car traffic exiting Dowdy Street onto Reynolds Street must turn RIGHT in the mornings and afternoons.
"All cars must turn right and head west," Tutor stressed. "School buses are the only vehicles allowed to turn left onto Reynolds Street (off of Dowdy Street). A car driver can't turn left just because the bus in front of them does."
"Cars that need to head back eastward can turn onto Inzer and hit Oxford Street to go back east, or they can turn onto Hunt Street and hit Coffee Street to go east."
"Obviously every year there's new folks going to and from the elementary school for the first time and we'll have officers out there and there's a sign on Dowdy directing all cars to turn right onto Reynolds Street."
Chief Tutor also noted that the NORTH Entrance of Fred Dowdy Street will be blocked off to all traffic, and that includes teachers, at 7 a.m. every morning.
“The bottom line is that all traffic on Reynolds and Dowdy Streets have got to really slow down, pay attention, and follow the directives from the police officers in the street. And please be careful and don’t run over one of our officers.”
Tutor said that pedestrians and drivers need to exercise extreme caution at the two crosswalks North Main Street.
“The crosswalk officer is in charge and traffic and walkers are to obey his or her commands. Teachers also direct school buses out onto Main Street in the afternoons and drivers need to be attentive and watch for them.”
Chief Tutor noted that the four main traffic congestion areas each day are Main Street along the high school and junior high school, Reynolds Street and Dowdy Street by the elementary school, Oxford Street onto McMakin Street by the middle school, and Clark Street leading to D.T. Cox Elementary School.
"Reynolds Street, Main and Oxford Streets are simply going to be really crowded and backed up during early morning and afternoons. We're going to have extra manpower on duty helping direct folks."
"We understand that parents will be accompanying lots of kindergarten kids, especially that first week or so," Tutor noted. "Parents can park along the side of Dowdy Street and over in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot. We will have officers there helping folks across the street. Drive slowly."
"But at all times the southbound lane on Dowdy Street can't be blocked. The buses have to get out."
Tutor said the traffic entrances and exits for D.T. Cox Elementary, Pontotoc Junior High and Pontotoc Middle School are the same as last year.
Motorists are reminded that the speed limit in town is 30 mph (unless otherwise marked), but slower speed limits in school zones are posted.
"In the mornings and afternoons all Oxford Street drivers need to obey the school zone speed because that center turn lane off of Oxford Street onto McMakin backs up while folks are unloading and loading kids there at the middle school. And all those cars have to come out onto Clay Street which runs by the baseball field."
"It's simple, everyone needs to slow way down, because we don't want a child to get run over. And if at all possible other drivers need to avoid the school areas in the mornings and afternoons."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.