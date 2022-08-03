watch for school buses

All Pontotoc City and County Schools begin the 2022-2023 school year this Friday (Aug. 5). This means that 78 school buses will be running routes every morning and afternoon throughout the city and county. Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor (left) and Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask (right) remind all drivers it is unlawful to pass a stopped school bus. The lives of hundreds of school children are dependent on the motoring public’s obedience to that law. Motorists are encouraged to report vehicles that pass stopped buses by calling 911.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

All Pontotoc City and County Schools, including Pontotoc, North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc, begin classes on Friday, August 5.

