Around 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins identified Christopher Allen Ezell, Jr., as the suspect who fired upon police multiple times during a running gun battle which began as a pre-dawn disturbance at Beasley Apartments in Sherman.
“Christopher Allen Ezell, Jr., is the subject’s name and we will release more details tomorrow once we have all of our stuff together,” Chief Spellins said. “He is a Sherman resident and is in the hospital in Memphis.”
Sherman Police responded to the apartment complex around 4:30 a.m. after receiving calls from apartment residents of numerous gunshots being shot outside in the street.
Sources told the Progress this morning that when the police arrived the male suspect began shooting at police as he fled the apartment property on foot.
Ezell was spotted a few minutes later by police who had set up a perimeter to find the armed suspect.
Sources said the suspect continued shooting at officers who returned fire, wounding Ezell.
The final shooting occurred approximately a quarter of a mile north of the apartments in an area between Wild Bill’s Gas Station and the railroad track.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor confirmed that one of his police officers was wounded by shrapnel during the exchange of gunfire with the subject.
“Three of our police officers were among the many law officers from this area who responded to the call from Sherman Police for assistance with an active shooter,” Chief Tutor said. “Our officer was hit with shrapnel from a bullet fired by the suspect and thank God it was a non-life threatening injury. The officer was treated and released from the ER.”
“That officer was a warrior,” Tutor praised. “He did a heck of a job and is to be commended for his performance as are all the officers who responded. His vehicle was hit by three bullets but he continued his pursuit on foot."
Chief Tutor said that law enforcement officers responding to the call for assistance included Pontotoc Police, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept., Lee Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Union Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and Ecru Police.
Around 10:40 Wednesday morning the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said they were on scene and investigating the officer-involved shooting.
