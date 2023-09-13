The town of Ecru will be working from a slightly higher than $2.4 million budget in the coming fiscal year which will begin October 1. The board approved their budget at the regular board meeting September 5 after a hearing with no objections. The budget has been set at $2,471.924.30. However, slightly less than half of this budget, $1,000,000 comes from grants in the water and sewer department to get a water well up and going. So the town itself will be running on some $1.4 million which is close to last year’s budget. County and city boards have until mid-September to finally approve budgets before the next fiscal year begins.

