The town of Ecru will be working from a slightly higher than $2.4 million budget in the coming fiscal year which will begin October 1. The board approved their budget at the regular board meeting September 5 after a hearing with no objections. The budget has been set at $2,471.924.30. However, slightly less than half of this budget, $1,000,000 comes from grants in the water and sewer department to get a water well up and going. So the town itself will be running on some $1.4 million which is close to last year’s budget. County and city boards have until mid-September to finally approve budgets before the next fiscal year begins.
Receipts
The town proposes to collect some $940,750 from general receipts; and $1,758,020 from the water department (Included in this is the grant money). This includes the following from each department. From general receipts: Ad valorem personnel tax-$75,000; Ad valorem auto-$40,000; property tax-$285,000; in lieu of TVA tax-$27,500; In lieu of PEPA tax-$30,000; Fire; Building permits-$5,000;
Privilege license-$4,500; franchise tax-$6,500; municipal tax-$450; State MOD payment-$90,000; gasoline tax-$3,000; Sales tax income-$250,000; homestead reimbursement-$9,000; grants-$0; fines-$90,000; Narcotics, $0; Accident reports-$1,000
Miscellaneous, $2,500; rent from Kid’s First Learning-$0; rent from clinic-$0; ball field rent-$1,000; Special events park-$0; Community house-$1,200; Park sponsors-$0; cell tower rent-$9,600; cemetery lots and donations-$2,500; Donations-$2,000; Loss recovery-$3,000; ACT/Fees Blake Mounce-$2,000.
From the water department the town proposes to collect the following: Grants-$1,000,000 garbage revenue-$48,000; water revenue-$418,500; water sales tax-$4,000;
sewer revenue-$257,520; Late charges/penalties-$20,000; hook up/tap fees-$5,000; connection fees-$5,000.
Disbursements
The town plans on spending the budget in the following ways.
General: personnel services-$161,673.201; supplies-$5,500; other charges and services-$192,250.
Police Department: personnel services-$261,891.08; supplies-$10,000; other charges and services-$139,350; capital outlay-$20,000.
Fire department: Supplies-$1,000; other charges and services-$12,900.
Park department: Supplies-$0 other charges and services-$3,000.
Activity expense: other charges and services-$4,500.
Cemetery charges and services: $12,500.
Water/sewer expenses include personnel services-$255,910.02; supplies-$50,000; other charges and services-$1,296,450; capital outlay-$40,000; debt service-$5,000.
Editors note: These are working numbers only, they can change according to what actually comes in and goes out.
