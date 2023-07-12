In opening the July board meeting on Wednesday, July 5 Mayor Patty Turk said that the town of Ecru lost a fine leader when former mayor Tom Todd died. “He will be missed,” she said as tears gathered in her eyes.
After prayer the first decision the board made was to grant a variance request at 363 Ironhorese road, allowing the resident to move a second mobile home into the area pending approval by the health department.
Pontotoc County Tax Assessor Van McWhirter addressed the board about the upcoming possible tax increase. “I’m here to get the word out on the 2023 re-appraisal which is mandated by state code every four years,” McWhirter said. “It requires us to look at the cost of 30 to 40 new homes and prepare an index which reflects the taxable value. Each structure stands on its on, location has no bearing.
“The department of revenue issued a new manual to all 82 counties and the difference is it reflects the increased cost of materials these past two to three years. We’re looking at a 20 percent increase in appraised values.”
However, McWhirter said that he has depreciated everything in the county as low as he possible could. “I’m going to do everything I can to help keep our index down,” he noted. He also said that this increase does not include vacant land. Only land that has a structure of any kind on it.
Ashley Furniture presented a tax exemption request on the new truck shop and storage space. The aldermen refused the exemption.
In another matter six legislators in a closed door meeting allowed for Ecru and some 70 other places across Mississippi to have resort status. This allows the town to allow for the sale of on premises consumption of wine and liquor. But the town was not given authority to regulate it in any way and it was not voted on by the town as is usual in this matter.
The Department of Revenue said it would allow the town to send down a resolution requesting what the hours of consumption would be and the maximum footage allowed for such consumption from a school, church, kindergarten or funeral home.
By unanimous decision the board voted that the alcohol had to be 200 feet from the building of a church, school, kindergarten and funeral home. They also unanimously agreed the the hours of operation of consumption would be 10 a.m. until midnight Monday through Saturday and 12 noon until 10 p.m. on Sunday. What was approved is merely a resolution. Nothing is set in stone until they get something back from the state. The town is just trying to get ahead by letting their wishes be known as the permits are approved by the state.
In addition, new fees were approved to set water meters and sewer taps. They are as follows: 3/4 inch water line meters will be $750; 1 inch meters will be $1,250 and 2 inch water line meters will be $2,250. Sewer taps will be $700.
In final business the board hired Chris Childers to serve as judge for the town.
