The Ecru K-9 narcotics officer was terminated from the town force last week after an internal investigation from the town stemming from a Federal Bureau of Investigation search of the town’s records. Officer David Robertson was initially suspended and then terminated on Thursday, August 3.
A person speaking on condition of anonymity said that Thursday morning, the FBI was at the Ecru City Hall at 8 a.m. with a search warrant for records and then went to the Pontotoc County E-911 office and executed a subpoena for electronic records which included audio and video records.
The source also said that another subpoena was executed at the Pontotoc County Sheriffs office for investigative records.
According to the source, the officer in addition to working full time in Ecru has possibly been assisting the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office with investigations, and is the only subject of the investigation. Allegedly there was also a search warrant executed for the vehicle of the Ecru employee.
Ecru board attorney Mark McClinton confirmed Friday that the officer was initially suspended with out pay at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, pending an internal investigation.
McClinton said at 6 p.m. Thursday night a special board meeting was called and the board unanimously voted to terminate David Robertson’s employment. Robertson was the K-9 narcotics officer for the Town of Ecru. Only four aldermen were present, Dr. James Speck was out of town.
Sheriff Mask went on record saying that to his knowledge Robertson has not been arrested yet, “and even if he was, he would not be booked into my jail, he would be carried to the federal jail in Oxford.” Mask also said that while Robertson was not an employee of the county he is deputized to work in the county as a narcotics officer.
This is an ongoing story. Upcoming charges if there are any by any law entity will be released later.
