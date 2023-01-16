Omelet you decide what’s going on with the increasing price of eggs.
A friend of mine who loves three or four eggs for breakfast said “I got an extra job just to make hens meet!”
I went to the grocery store to see what eggxactly was going on.
Sure enough, depending on the size, brand and number of eggs the price is way up over years past. The price of a dozen eggs varied from $5, to $7 a dozen. One brand of an 18 carton of eggs cost over $10.
Though down 3.5% since August, egg prices are up more than 30% since last September, the latest Consumer Price Index from the Labor Department showed last week.
Eggperts said that the price increase of eggs and the limited supply are largely due to a nationwide bird flu outbreak, supply chain challenges, and high feed costs.
Other eggperts noted that the average price for a dozen eggs has surpassed $3 for only the second time in history.
“High feed costs and gas prices are to blame,” said one farmer whose rant was laced with eggplatives. “Some of my hens have been eggxemplary in their dedication to laying eggs. Others have egghausted my patience.”
One chicken coop owner said help is needed from Washington.
"Chicken farmers need to be eggxempt from paying taxes so they can afford to buy feed and hire more employees,” he lamented.
Rumors abound that a disgruntled chicken coop employee put a curse on the nation’s chickens and an eggorcism is needed.
Most of the chickens I talked to are simply egghausted and on eggdge.
I spoke to a couple of egg laying hens who agreed to comment on the egg crisis on condition of eggonymity
“We don’t get to eggercise like we used to, or take a smoke break,” one hen said. "Farmer Brown wears chic-fil-a t-shirts every day. A chicken that don’t lay suddenly disappears. We’re just over-eggxerted."
"My feathers are eggfoliating. It’s all I can do to inhale and egghale. It’s like we only eggist to lay eggs."
"The chicken houses are dangerous,” The eggxit signs are not properly lit. If we had another skill to fall back on there would be a mass eggxodus nation wide.
"Most farmers think all chickens are eggpendable. It’s been my eggperience that the public just don’t care what us chickens have to put up with."
Some chickens have been subjected to eggperimentation. The consumer just wants bigger and better eggs."
"All these so called eggperts are making matters worse. Have you ever laid an egg? I have. It’s work. No one cares about us. Customers just want to know what the eggpiration date is on the carton. "
"The problem is we’re eggporting too many eggs."
"The pressure is tremendous. If you don’t meet your daily quota, you’re eggterminated. The chicken coops are full of Buffalo Wild Wings and Zaxby’s posters. It’s eggtremely hard to concentrate with those posters lit up twenty-four, seven."
“We get one five minute break a day. There’s no time for eggtracurricular activities. They won’t let us have cell phones in the coop. There’s a lot of eggtraneious pressure put on us. Our eggtremities take a beating."
"There was an eggplosion in a coop down the road just last night. A lot of chickens are wanting to go union. We’re tired of eggcuses.”
“Let ‘em eat bacon I say. Then talk to us about the cost of eggs!”
“The word in the feed store is that Dr. Fauci is going to make all us hens wear tiny masks. That omnibus bill that Washington just passed contains $50-million to purchase hen masks from China. A hen friend of mine from Delaware said she saw the receipt in Biden’s Corvette back before Thanksgiving!”
