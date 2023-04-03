Eight candidates qualified to run in the April 20 special election to elect a new Ward One member on the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen before last Friday’s (March 31) qualifying deadline expired.
Candidates who will be on the April 20 ballot include: Timothy “Raymon” Boone; Jeremy Hall; Jay Hughes; Willie J. Johnson; Rosalind Key; Janice Keys; Monica Lindsey; and Cord Tutor. All of these candidates submitted the mandatory 50 signatures of registered voters which were certified by the Pontotoc Election Commissioners.
Pontotoc City Clerk Jessica McLevain said that registered Ward One voters may begin voting absentee this Friday, April 7, at Pontotoc City Hall from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
McLevain said Pontotoc City Hall will also be open this Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for absentee voting.
On election day, April 20, all votes will be cast at the Pontotoc Community House. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The term of office of the winner of the special Ward One election will run through June 2025.
The winner will complete the unexpired term of longtime Pontotoc Alderwoman Lena Chewe who died February 20, 2023.
