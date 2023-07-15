(Editor's Note: When pleading guilty, in most cases defendants are ordered to pay court costs and applicable fees.)
During plea day proceedings July 12 and 13 in Pontotoc County Circuit Court, eight defendants pled guilty to their respective charges and were sentenced.
Defendant Shelby Nicole Pugh pled guilty to possession of meth, but with no prior felony conviction Pugh was sentenced to an eight years suspended prison term. Pugh was placed on five years supervision fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution.
Defendant Kelsey Lamar Jefferson, Jr., pled guilty to possession of marijuana but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. Jefferson ws fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $225 restitution.
Defendant Samuel Nesbit Jennings pled guilty to taking of a motor vehicle but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and sentencing pending completion of five years probation. Jennings was fined $1,000 and must pay $750 restitution.
Defendant Blake Meggs pled guilty to possession of hydrocodone but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending competition of five years probation. Meggs was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,370 restitution.
Defendant Tory Senator Berry pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent (unenhanced) but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending completion of five years probation. Berry was fine $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution.
Defendant Kristen Paige Ellis pled guilty to child endangerment (test positive for controlled substance) but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending completion of five years probation. Ellis was fined $1,000.
Defendant Jonie L. James pled guilty to child endangerment (test positive for controlled substance) but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending completion of five years probation. James was fined $1,000.
Defendant Jeffrey Wade Lahey pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of possession of meth and was sentenced to a suspended six months jail term. Lahey was fined $250.
