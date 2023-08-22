The following candidates have been nominated by committee for the office of Director of Pontotoc Electric Power Association by an appointed nominating committee on August 16, 2023:Area Three: Jackie Courson (Incumbent); Area Seven: Jeff Washington (Incumbent); Area Eight: Robert Tedford (Incumbent).
Other interested persons seeking to be candidates in those three PEPA designated areas may be nominated by an official petition containing 40 or more valid signatures, PEPA officials announced.
Interested candidates could begin picking up official petitions on July 6, 2023 from the Board Secretary/Director of Accounting & Finance at the Pontotoc Main Office located at 12 South Main Street, Pontotoc, Mississippi.
Completed official petitions must be returned in person to the Secretary of the Board at the Pontotoc Main Office before 4:30 PM close of business on Friday, September 8, 2023.
Petition signatures will be validated to verify that signatures are actually of members who hold active memberships in their names and reside within the specific geographical area of the interested candidate.
The current Board plans to hold a special called meeting the week after the September 8th deadline to certify valid candidate petitions. Names of other possible candidates should be available after that special called certification meeting.
Director election ballots should be mailed out around the last week of October – before November 1st – to Pontotoc EPA members with a valid membership in Areas Three, Seven, and Eight ONLY. According to the Association by-laws, the completed ballot with the signature of the member on the envelope must be returned by mail to the designated independent third party (address on the colored reply envelope), and it must be postmarked no later than November 15th. Any other method of return will void the ballot.
In the event that there is only one nominee for Director in any geographical district after the deadline for nominations has passed, then ballots shall not be mailed out but shall be available for pick-up at the Association offices in Pontotoc and Bruce by those members desiring to vote for that unopposed nominee, if applicable.
The annual meeting of members of Pontotoc Electric Power Association will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Noon at the First Choice Bank Gateway Pavilion located at 139 West Reynolds Street in downtown Pontotoc, Mississippi.
