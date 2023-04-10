Eleven defendants have been sentenced during recent proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court, including a 37-year-old Columbus man who was found guilty of sexual battery and two counts of fondlng during a trial in February.
A jury of six women and six men found Alan Charles Baucom guilty of sexual battery and two counts of fondling in connection with the 2019 violation of a minor.
On the sexual battery conviction Baucom was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. The sentence imposed by Judge Michael Mills, Jr., is to be served day for day. This sentence will run consecutively to the two 15-years suspended sentences which Baucom received on each of the two fondling convictions.
Baucom was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay fees totaling $2,400.
In other proceedings which occurred between March 22 and April 5, 10 defendants pled guilty to their respective charges and were sentenced.
Defendant Kristin Nicole Johnson pled guilty to embezzlement but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation. Johnson was fined $500 and ordered to pay $1,375.18 restitution.
Defendant Marquilus Deshawn Henderson pled guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but Henderson was given credit for time served and the balance suspended.
Henderson was placed on five years post-release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution.
Defendant Ricky Jodee Lenard pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of three years probation. Lenard was fined $1,000 and must pay $45 restitution.
Defendant Brian Wayne White pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but White was given credit for time served and the balance suspended.
White was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $125 restitution.
Defendant Dustin Kyle Matthews pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison but Matthews was given credit for time served and the balance suspended.
Matthews was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Brandy Lynn Dillard pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction Dillard's sentence was suspended.
Dillard was placed on five years probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Stephen Andrew Ramsey pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation.
Ramsey was fined $1,000 and must pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Charleston Elliott Holley pled guilty to charges of possession of meth and failure to re-register as a sex offender.
On the meth charge Holley was sentenced to three years in prison. On the failure to register charge Holley was sentenced to a consecutive five years suspended prison term. He was fined a total of $2,000, placed on five years post release supervision and must pay $125 restitution.
Defendant Jason Lamar Mims pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison with six years suspended. Mims was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $50 restitution. This prison term will run concurrently to the one he is already serving.
Defendant Walter Codylee Tutor pled guilty to taking of a motor vehicle and two counts of grand larceny. On the vehicle theft charge Tutor was sentenced to five years in prison with three suspended.
On the first grand larceny charge Tutor was sentenced to serve five years in prison and on the second count he was given a five years suspended prison term. All three sentences are to run consecutively to a prison term he is already serving. He was also fined $1,000.
Four defendants were also arraigned during court proceedings.
Those arraigned and pleading not guilty included:
-Danny Lynn Glass, charged with trafficking meth;
-Cindi L. Walls, charged with possession of meth and tampering with evidence;
-William Joseph Priest, charged with three counts of sexual battery under 14;
-and Joshua Lee Williams, charged with sale of meth.
