"Hotdog Saving Time" (sung to the tune of Elvis' 'Hound dog')
“You ain’t nothing but a hotdog,
Grilling all the time,
You know it’s time to cook them hotdogs,
Grilling all the time,
They taste better than a rabbit, a juicy jumbo is fine.
Well they said you was high fat,
Well, that was just a lie
They claim chicken is all that,
Well, them lie’s make you cry
You say you don’t like hotdogs, have you ever e’t one of mine.
Well it’s more than a hotdog,
Twenty-three years a long time,
Come Friday, cooking hotdogs,
The best deal you gonna find,
Well you eat two of my hotdogs, it’ll make you have pretty eyes.
Nothing better than a hotdog,
One that’s grilled just right,
Nothing better than a hotdog,
Make you grin, make you smile,
We’ll be cookin’ up a 1,000, for some real good friends of mine!"
Thank ya, thank ya very much. Red, get the Cadillac.
Maybe Elvis and the Memphis Mafia will show up this Friday (March 17) when we celebrate the 23rd Customer Appreciation Day in downtown Pontotoc from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m..
Maybe the “Elvis” movie star Austin Butler will show up and sing my version of “Hound Dog.”
Hoping for some sunshine and warm weather Friday. God has blessed us with good weather over the previous 23 years that downtown Pontotoc has celebrated this event. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Chinese lab coronavirus.
If time flies when you’re having fun, I’m having lots and lots of fun because time is flying. It doesn’t seem possible that it’s been a year already since we last cooked 1,000 hotdogs.
Speaking of time, I’m so, so, so glad that we’re back on Daylight Saving Time. It was worth losing an hour’s sleep.
If I was the timekeeper, we would stay on Daylight Saving Time 12 months a year.
Last year the U.S. Senate voted to adopt Daylight Saving Time year round. But the U.S. House of Representatives never took action on the issue.
The most recent article I could find on the Daylight Saving Time legislation came March 2 in a Bloomberg.com article by Angel Adegbesan.
Adegbesan wrote, "The Sunshine Protection Act, reintroduced in early 2023 after the House declined to take it up a year earlier, would move standard time forward by one hour. If passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, it would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. States would have the option of remaining on current standard time, but no state would be allowed to shift from one kind of time to the other during the course of a year — they would have one or the other for all 12 months.”
The band Chicago said it best, “Does anybody really know what time it is, Does anybody really care, If so I can’t imagine why, about time.”
Regardless of whether you sprang forward an hour, or stayed put, if you want a free hotdog come to downtown Friday at 11 a.m. new time, or 10 a.m. old time.
If you sing my song, you can have two. And you have an extra hour to enjoy it before dark.
