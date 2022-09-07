Support your local businesses and Bodock weekend will be a great time to go out and visit our local stores.
This is a topic I write about often, but I don’t think we can say it enough.
Shop Local!!!
We will have a lot of visitors and local people coming to Bodock to enjoy the many events of Bodock.
The local stores have stocked up and are rolling out the red carpet to bring you into their businesses.
We will have a lot of arts and craft vendors up and down the street flanked on each side by a locally owned business.
While you are in town for whatever attraction of the Bodock Festival, this will give you a wonderful opportunity to drop in the shops down main street.
You might visit a store that you have never been in and find a shopping experience that you will make you a regular shopper there.
Pontotoc is rich in the variety of things you can find in these few blocks on Main Street.
It is not too early to begin thinking about cooler weather and finding the style you like to look your best as cooler weather comes in or for that special find that you can put up for a Christmas present.
Don’t forget about your little ones. Pontotoc has one of the best children’s stores sitting on the corner of Main and Marion street.
It is so important to support our local businesses for so many reasons. Having a healthy downtown brings in people to our town and gives tax revenue to the city.
These local stores employee numerous people giving much needed jobs to so many.
They are the ones that support the projects at the schools and so many other community events.
They are the first that the schools go to for ads in the programs.
If they put their time and energy into supporting the city of Pontotoc and our community and schools, the least we can do is, in turn support them by Shopping Pontotoc First.
Hope everyone enjoys a great weekend at the Bodock Festival and shopping local.
