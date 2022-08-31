Labor Day weekend has always marked the end of summer. The end of swimming. The end of playing in the lake. The end of carefree days.
When something ends, we begin with something new.
The beginning of fall. The beginning of football. The beginning of all kinds of school activities.
Fall brings us beautiful colors as the trees change, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and cooler weather.
As much as I will miss the activities of the summer, I am equally excited about the upcoming fall activities.
There so many things going on here in Pontotoc in the next few weeks that I don’t think we will miss the summer activities.
The Bodock Festival will be September 10, Algoma Crosstie Festival is back on October 1 as well as the Heart of Ecru on October 1.
I don’t really have any big plans for the Labor Day weekend and am kinda looking forward to a peaceful day off.
Our family is famous for big ole celebrations and gathering the entire family together to enjoy each-others company and let’s not forget the food.
The guys seem to all but have a cook off at each gathering when grilling could be involved. Not that any of the women are complaining.
I look forward to a little cool weather to hit and the chili competition will begin.
My brother and one of the nephews challenge each other each year. They enter chili cook-off competition at each-others churches. So far, they are in a tie.
Last year they did a chili cook-off at one of our family gatherings and again it was a tie.
If we keep going with this tie, we will be assured they will keep challenging each other and we are the winners with getting to enjoy their chili.
Enjoying the last days of summer and looking forward to the rewards of fall.
