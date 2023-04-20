Not too many years ago if you wanted to gain knowledge on a topic, you went to a local or university library, or you ordered books on the subject. Today, information is readily available on the internet, and we never have to leave the comfort of our home. However, as the amount of information on the internet increases exponentially, it has become increasingly difficult to evaluate the validity and accuracy of the information. The problem of assessing the credibility of information is especially critical in the medical area, where information can have an impact on our health and making medical decisions.
Here are some tips for evaluating health information for accuracy:
Consider where the information was published. For example, was the information found in a peer-reviewed publication? Peer-reviewed articles are reviewed by experts in the field. Other sources of credible information are medical and scientific references or textbooks, government reports, and information published by medical or scientific organizations.
Check to see if the information or conclusions are supported by evidence. In other words, is the information supported by references to credible sources or is the information the sole opinion of the author.
Is the health information presented in agreement or contradicted by information provided by a reputable health organization? For example, does the site recommend eliminating certain fruits or vegetables to manage diabetes, but these recommendations are not made by the American Diabetes Association or the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Does the source promote eliminating certain food groups such as dairy products from your diet to manage your cholesterol, but these same recommendations are not made by the American Heart Association.
Was the information found in a database or through a search engine? A database is a comprehensive collection of related information or data organized in some way. A database allows users to search for information in a collection with standardized key words. Sources found in a database are usually more reliable because they have been through a review process. Databases are frequently purchased by a business, government agency, or a library. Examples are EbscoHost, PubMed, Academic Search Complete, or Education Full Text. PubMed is an excellent database for health information and is a free database maintained by the United States National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health. The PubMed database contains full-text articles and abstracts on life sciences and biomedical topics. In contrast to a database, search engines are always free to the user. Search engines are also very useful in finding information quickly. However, since there is no standardization of key words, it may be difficult to narrow the search results. Another key drawback is that there are no quality control mechanisms. The information may or may not have been through a peer-review process, making it difficult to evaluate the credentials of the author or the accuracy of the information. Examples of search engines are Google, Google Scholar, Yahoo, and Altavista.
Look for who oversees the website and if contact information is available. Reputable websites provide a way for consumers to contact them.
Check to see how the site is funded. Advertisements should be clearly labeled so that they do not blend in with the content of the website. An increasing problem on the internet is the distribution of malware through advertisements, referred to as “malvertising”. According to the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), about one in 100 digital advertisements are associated with some form of malware. Advertisements can be “hijacked” without the knowledge of the website host or the advertiser. TAG works with digital advertisers as well as the U. S. Department of Homeland Security to protect companies and consumers against malware. Websites that use the TAG program display the TAG logo on their website.
Is the information presented to you for the purpose of selling you a product? If the primary purpose of the website is to sell products, then the content may be biased and only present information that supports the need for the product being sold.
Consider where the content comes from. Does the author have relevant credentials, or are they a celebrity? Is the content reviewed by experts? Is the information dated so you know it is up to date?
Does the site ask you to join and provide personal information? If so, does the site tell you how your information will be shared?
Look to see if the site is HONcode certified. HONcode is an acronym for Health on the Net. The HONcode certification process originated with the Health on the Net Foundation, a non-profit organization in Geneva, Switzerland that was founded in 1995 to promote a code of ethical conduct for websites providing health information. The HONcode does not mean that the content has been reviewed for accuracy. However, it does mean that the Web site developers have voluntarily agreed to basic ethical standards in the presentation of information such as informing the reader of the source and the purpose of the information they are reading. Some examples of HONcode certified Web sites are WebMD, Mayo Clinic, and PubMed. Although the HONcode certification is still seen on websites, the Health on the Net Foundation is no longer able to maintain their service and issue new HONcode certifications as of December 2022.
The majority of Americans look online for health information. While there are many reputable sources of information available on the internet, the reputable sources are typically not first in the search results. Health misinformation is a serious threat to public health. Don’t allow “Dr. Google” to lead you to health information web sites laden with products to sell. Be a smart health information consumer and seek reputable sites.
