The annual 4th of July Parade or the Freedom Parade is a favorite of families and children alike.
This is the one time a year that the little ones can ride the bike, scooter, power wheel vehicles or walk down Main Street in a parade created for them.
The creativity of the decorations that these children put into their costumes and whatever mode of transportation they use is to be commended.
They go all out to be decked out in red, white and blue.
The 4th of July Parade began as a children’s parade and for the most part still is. Parents walked with the small children and even began to ride their bike alongside the children.
This then became a family event. The entire family from young to old can participate in the parade together.
Some don’t have children but want to get in the fun, so we have many adults and teenagers on their golf carts, side by sides, etc. in the parade.
I have watched the parade for many years, but this year, I plan to ride along in the parade on my golf cart.
The parade will be on Monday, July 4 and will begin at 10:00 am at the Pontotoc Junior High and will go down Main Street, around the Square and back.
There is no registration or registration fee.
Just show up, line up and enjoy being part of the Parade.
You have plenty of time to enjoy the Parade in the morning and get to any family cookout you might have planned.
The fun does not stop with the Parade.
Finish off the day by coming out to Howard Stafford Park to enjoy the music of Leo Mask and the County Mounties who will begin playing at 7:00 pm. and the fireworks show at 9:00 pm.
Join the fun filled day with multiple events to choose.
Happy 4th of July!!
Updated: June 29, 2022 @ 4:53 am
A receipt was sent to your email.