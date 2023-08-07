One thing will be dependable this election cycle, which kicked off with yesterday’s primaries: There will be a lot of talk about crime and criminals from the swarms of politicians seeking election or re-election this year or next.
Some of that talk comes right from the politicians themselves.
Delbert’s after Chris about residence questions.
Some folks believe Donald, Joe and Hunter may be in separate legal jams, or ought to be.
How are those things going to play out? Well, stay tuned for tomorrow’s exciting episode, as they used to say on the soaps.
In the meantime, we taxpayers peer out from behind barred windows and double bolted doors and wonder what the world is coming to.
With one hand on the Magnum and the other hand on the attack dog, we wonder if there’s more crime today or just more criminals.
Everyone’s against crime, even the criminals. Police records bulge with records of convictions that came when one criminal turned against another. There truly is no honor among thieves.
Crime is timeless. It’s been with us since Cain slew Abel, and some folks of religious leanings think it goes all the way back to Adam and Eve.
It’s also as timely as today’s newspaper or the six o’clock news.
Of course, the evil you see depends on the media themselves. Some of the major media ignore a lot.
Don’t take my word for it. Compare the number of minutes of airtime ABC, CBS or NBC offer on certain topics, against the minutes of airtime offered on those topics by say, Fox News.
Listen to Presidential press conferences. Listen to the questions not asked.
It becomes pretty apparent pretty fast the Big Three networks are in bed with the current Presidential administration, and no one’s getting a good night’s sleep.
The media helps insure that, in Shakespeare’s words, “The bad that men do long lives after them while the good is oft’ interred with their bones.”
The Big Three make sure that bad is the bad they want you to hear about, not the bad they don’t.
But that’s another column.
Much of what will be said about crime this year and next has already been said in previous political campaigns.
Abe Lincoln called internal violence our country’s biggest problem. Ironically, it would later claim his life.
A New York City guidebook published in 1872 advises tourists to avoid Central Park after deck. It’s still good advice.
Part of the problem in determining if crime and/or criminals are on the rise is the news media itself.
People may deny it, but they like to hear and read about crime in their county, state, nation world.
Many folks — especially in rural areas — already know who the bad guys are long before the newspapers or TV tell it. People just read the paper or watch TV to see who got caught.
Disasters and evildoing sell, son.The records of bankruptcy courts contain the financial failures of those who tried to print or broadcast “just the good news.”
Lots of folks may be against crime, but they’re not against it enough vote some convicted folks out of office.
A few instances:
—A congressman convicted of skimming his payroll won re-election.
—Another congressman under indictment for bribery, perjury and conspiracy was re-elected to office.
—A congressman who admitted soliciting young boys for homosexual prostitution was returned to office.
—Many years ago, Boston elected a man as mayor while he was in jail.
Any effective attack against crime will have to come on a series of fronts. It won’t be cheap.
Look at the sheer volume of cases awaiting disposition in the next Circuit Court docket that publishes in the Pontotoc Progress.
To reduce similar backlogs across the nation, there needs to be more judges, more police, better methods of detecting criminals and straightening them out before they hit the big time, improved court procedures that favor quick, fair trials and tolerate no interminable delays, drying up the supply of illegal street and ghost guns, mandatory jail sentences for anyone using a firearm in commission of a felony, development of philosophies that favor the rights of the victims as well as the accused, and prisons that offer rehabilitation instead of human warehousing.
Plato once said people do that which the community honors.
Until society starts honoring obeying the law, and stops tolerating breaking it, crime will continue to be with us.
