Want to lower your depression? Reduce your anxiety? Cut your medical bills?
Maybe it’s as simple, and as cheap, as putting your walking shoes on.
Exercise prescriptions have been in the news for years as a treatment for depression.
Regular exercise is important for health and wellbeing. For this reason, many healthcare providers will create an exercise prescription tailored to clients wants and needs as a way to help keep health issues at bay.
With the help of a personal trainer or sports medicine physician, you can get your prescription "filled" with an exercise plan and guidelines.
Researchers Jasper Smits and Michael Otto are among those who advocate exercise prescriptions complete with specific “doses” of activities tailored to deal with whatever the problem is.
Smits and Otto believe regular workouts can help people prone to anxiety become less likely to panic when they experience those fight-or-flight sensations.
They believe that since the body produces many of the same physical reactions — heavy perspiration, increased heart rate — in response to exercise.
They tested their theory on 60 volunteers with heightened sensitivity to anxiety. Those who took part in a two-week exercise program showed significant improvements in anxiety sensitivity compared with a control group.
“Exercise in many ways is like exposure treatment,” says Smits. “People learn to associate the symptoms with safety instead of danger.”
Research shows that exercise can produce mood changes similar to anti-depressant medication, and traditional talk therapy.
Study after study has confirmed that from preventing heart disease to strengthening the body’s immune system, exercise is critically important to our health and well being.
Those studies and other also say that exercise can increase energy, promote better sleeping and increase self-esteem.
Too many people ignore the elephant in the bathtub, however.
When it comes to managing depression or anxiety, the simple concept of exercise is often overlooked.
Some might say “deliberately” overlooked.
Without the “want to,” the “how to” doesn’t matter.
For many people it’s so much easier to swallow a pill than to make themselves break a sweat, isn’t it?
