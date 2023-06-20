Are you ready to enjoy the Pontotoc County Fair? There will be activities for young and old alike to enjoy starting this Saturday, June 24 with team barrels race and roping competition beginning at 10 a.m. the Fairest of The Fair cranking up in the exhibit building at 6 p.m.
Young and old alike enjoy going through the exhibit room at the county fair and looking at all the hard work that the women and 4Hers display through exhibits and cooking and canning.
This is the last weekend you have to get ready for the various exhibits for show.
Exhibits from adults and youth alike are due this Monday and Tuesday, June 26-27. All non-perishable things will be entered on Monday and flower and food items will be entered and judged on Tuesday.
Both children and adults can enter exhibit items in the Pontotoc County Fair to win ribbons and prize money.
You do not have to be a member of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers to bring items to exhibit. Exhibits will be set up and judged the week before the County Fair and will be on display for public viewing during the County Fair. The location for the exhibits is the Exhibit Building next to the Fairgrounds and the Agri-Center.
The schedule for bringing exhibit items is as follows:
Monday, June 26, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. – home canning; other preserved foods; photography; and textiles and household articles
Tuesday, June 27, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. – baked goods; flowers and plants; and vegetables and fruits.
To pick up an exhibit booklet with instructions for each category, come by the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 402 C. J. Hardin, Jr. Drive. For questions call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
On Monday, June 27 the Miss Rodeo Horsemanship competition will be held at the outside arena at 7 p.m. For the days there will be no gate admission.
Friday night, June 30 is Gospel singing night athlete fair from 7- 9 p.m. with a gate admission of $5.
Saturday, July 1, the Market Lamb, wether dam and haired sheep show will begin at 10 a.m. and Monday, July 3 there will be a political speaking beginning at 6:30 p.m. and then Family Night at the Fair featuring Bryan Jackson will be Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
More information on the fair will be in next week’s Progress.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.