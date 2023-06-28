The Pontotoc County Fair will begin in earnest this Saturday, July 1 and will run through Saturday, July 8 with the exception of Tuesday, July 4. There will be no activities on the fair grounds that day for the Independence Day holiday. Note: the gospel singing night slated for June 30 has been cancelled.
Saturday, July 1, the Market Lamb, wether dam and haired sheep show will begin at 10 a.m. and Monday, July 3 there will be a political speaking beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Activities are suspended on July 4 and then Wednesday will see a full slate of activities. Senior Citizens day will be from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. Those who love to pull their ponies will be on the outside track at 6 p.m. Bryan Jackson will bring his motorcycles for family night at the fair. Admission to the family night is canned goods for the food pantry. This will begin at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday the dairy goat show will get underway at 10 a.m. with check and weigh in beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Inside the Agri-Center there will be children’s celebration from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. That night children and youth will once again take center stage with the buckaroos rodeo from 5-7 p.m. inside the Agri-Center while the youth rodeo will be in the arena outside with registration starting at 7 p.m. the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Online registration for the youth rodeo will be available July 3.
Gate admission for Thursday is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12.
Friday the rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. with no day time activities. Gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Saturday the domino tournament will crank up at 9 a.m. in the conference room at the Agri-Center. This year there will be a corn hole tournament on the outside track beginning at 9 a.m. It is limited to 12 teams of 2.
The beef show will begin at 10 a.m. in the Winston Akers/B.J. Moorman pavilion. Weigh in will begin at 9 a.m.
The rodeo will once again close out fair activities with Wild West action beginning at 8 p.m.
The exhibit room displaying all the MHV and 4-H exhibits will be open for public viewing Thursday-Friday, July 6 and 7 from 5-8 p.m.
The carnival will be in full swing on Wednesday with a $25 armband price from 5-11 p.m. On Thursday there is a special of buy one get one free and both parties must be present when purchasing ticket. $25 armbands are also on tap. Both Friday and Saturday the rides are operating until midnight. Friday they open at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m with $25 armbands each evening.
Editor’s note: Missing in this line up this year is the dairy show. It has been scheduled for Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m. with check and weigh in staring at 9 a.m.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&