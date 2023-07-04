jump motorcycle preacher 9689.jpg

Motorcycle preacher Bryan Jackson will be featured at Family Night at the Fair tonight at 6:30. Admission is a canned good for the food pantry.

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The Pontotoc County Fair is underway and most of the activities are scheduled for today through this Saturday, ending with the Wild West rodeo.

