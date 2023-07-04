The Pontotoc County Fair is underway and most of the activities are scheduled for today through this Saturday, ending with the Wild West rodeo.
Today, Wednesday, July 5 will see a full slate of activities beginning with Senior Citizens day from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. Vendors will be set up to give free things away and there will be music and lunch provided.
Those who love to pull their ponies will be on the outside track at 6 p.m.
Bryan Jackson will bring his motorcycles for family night at the fair. Admission to the family night is canned goods for the food pantry. This will begin at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday the dairy goat show will get underway at 10 a.m. with check and weigh in beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Inside the Agri-Center there will be children’s celebration from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. That night children and youth will once again take center stage with the buckaroos rodeo from 5-7 p.m. inside the Agri-Center while the youth rodeo will be in the arena outside with registration starting at 7 p.m. the show starting at 7:30 p.m. You can register for the youth rodeo online.
Gate admission for Thursday is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12.
Friday the rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. with no day time activities. Gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Saturday the domino tournament will crank up at 9 a.m. in the conference room at the Agri-Center. This year there will be a corn hole tournament on the outside track beginning at 9 a.m. It is limited to 12 teams of 2.
The beef show will begin at 10 a.m. in the Winston Akers/B.J. Moorman pavilion. Weigh in will begin at 9 a.m.
The rodeo will once again close out fair activities with Wild West action beginning at 8 p.m.
The exhibit room displaying all the MHV and 4-H exhibits will e open for public viewing Thursday-Friday, July 6 and 7 from 5-8 p.m.
The carnival will be in full swing on Wednesday with a $25 armband price from 5-11 p.m. On Thursday there is a special of buy one get one free and both parties must be present when purchasing ticket. $25 armbands are also on tap. Both Friday and Saturday the rides are operating until midnight. Friday they open at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m with $25 armbands each evening.
Editor’s note: The dairy show has been scheduled for Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m. with check and weigh in staring at 9 a.m.
