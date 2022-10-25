The annual Fall Harvest Walk, which was postponed Tuesday (Oct. 25) because of the forecast for thunderstorms, will be held this Thursday, Oct. 27, in downtown Pontotoc.
More than 850 kindergarten and pre-school kids are expected to parade through the downtown streets tomorrow collecting Halloween candy from participating businesses.
All youngsters participating in the walk must get in line at the east side of the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
Park and recreation officials said that school students will be placed first in line, followed by pre-school students, day care kids and the general public.
"The school students need to be first in line because they have to be back at school by a certain time," said Casey Sappington, Park and Recreation parade director. "We appreciate all the businesses that make this event such a fun day for so many kids. Please feel free to dress up and decorate for this event."
The Harvest Walk will start at the Pontotoc Courthouse and make the rounds along Main Street by going south to Baldwin Funeral Home, crossing over to Three Rivers Planning and Development building, they proceeding north on Main Street to Pontotoc High School before crossing Main Street again and working back southward to the court square.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that downtown motorists will need to be extremely cautious Thursday morning.
“For about two hours Thursday the streets downtown are going to be full of kids and their safety is our major concern,” said Tutor.
The harvest walk officially begins at 9 a.m. and will last for at least 90 minutes as the kids parade through the entire downtown area.
The walk will begin forming around 8:30 a.m. when county and city school buses usually begin unloading at the courthouse.
Chief Tutor urged motorists to avoid the downtown area if possible during the Harvest Walk.
“From Green Street by Three Rivers all the way up to the crosswalk by the fire station, it’s going to be one continuous parade of kids,” Tutor cautioned.
“If you’ve got kids or grandkids come down and enjoy the walk, but those motorists who are just trying to get around town should avoid that area for a couple of hours and help keep traffic at a minimum,” Tutor urged.
Tutor said that police officers, teachers, city workers, adult volunteers and high school students will escort and help direct the youngsters along the walk as they gather candy.
“The bike unit’s going to be patroling and Main Street will be open, but drivers must be very cautious,” he said.
“We’re going to have lots of help that morning and all the intersections will be manned onto Main Street, but you never know what a kindergartener might do, so everybody’s got to be really careful,” Tutor urged.
“Cars in town tomorrow morning need to go much slower than the 25 mph speed limit and be prepared to make frequent stops,” he advised.
