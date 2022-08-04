Crews from several agencies as well as law enforcement were on hand to clear the tree up, restore electricity and internet as well as keep traffic redirected. A giant White Pine tree feel at the corner of the George Simon estate knocking out power and internet about 5:30 a.m. today, Thursday, August 4. Crews with Pontotoc Electric Power and Maxx South and A.T. &T are on scene still trying to restore power. All streets into the intersection are blocked until at least noon.
Many residents in the eastern sector of Pontotoc city and county lost power, telephone and internet services early Thursday (Aug. 4) morning when a very large white pine tree fell into the intersection of East Oxford and North Brooks Street, downing power and cable lines.
Pontotoc Electric Power Association Manager Frankie Moorman said power was lost around 5:45 a.m.
“That big tree on the corner fell and took out our power, plus AT&T and MaxSouth Services,” Moorman said. "We had to replace a double circuit power pole.”
“When it fell we initially lost power to all customers on Veterans Highway East out to Bankhead, including the factories here going out of town. But we were able to switch some lines and we got a lot of power back up fairly quickly.”
Around 11 a.m. Moorman said power was still out for a handful of customers.
“In another two hours we should have all power restored,” Moorman said.
Moorman said it was blessing that the tree fell today (Thursday) instead of tomorrow morning when Pontotoc City Schools begin classes.
“Looking at the bright side it was much better happening this morning than the first day of school (tomorrow). That would have been a huge mess.”
