crews working on electricity

Crews from several agencies as well as law enforcement were on hand to clear the tree up, restore electricity and internet as well as keep traffic redirected. A giant White Pine tree feel at the corner of the George Simon estate knocking out power and internet about 5:30 a.m. today, Thursday, August 4. Crews with Pontotoc Electric Power and Maxx South and A.T. &T are on scene still trying to restore power. All streets into the intersection are blocked until at least noon.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

Many residents in the eastern sector of Pontotoc city and county lost power, telephone and internet services early Thursday (Aug. 4) morning when a very large white pine tree fell into the intersection of East Oxford and North Brooks Street, downing power and cable lines.

regina.butler@djournal.com

