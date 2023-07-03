Family night at the fair is coming Wednesday, July 5 featuring the motorcycle stunts of Bryan Jackson.
Bryan Jackson - AKA #ThePreacherman and his wife Tina are the Founders of Vertical Adrenaline Motocross Ministries. He is a Multi-World Record Holder by both OWR and Guinness, and a Former Multi-Time World & USA Motocross Champion.
Residents of Eastland Texas they travel the country together doing re-enactments from his (5) World Records, along with an incredible story of 100 Years on Motorcycles in his family.
His show is very unique using rarely seen patriotic wheelie and fire performances with one-of-a-kind stunts units. Another rare and uniqueness to his shows is that they share their Gospel based testimony throughout the show on how being Christ centered has provided the platform for these incredible accolades.
Jackson said that he was was first born in 1962 and then "Born Again" as a Christian in 1972.
“I started riding dirt scooters at the age of 5 on a 1969 Yamaha 185 twin. I got my first bike for Christmas in 1971. It was a Yamaha Enduro 60 and I still have it. I raced my first race on that bike in Brownwood TX in 1972.”
His dad and mom, as well as his dad’s parents, were all into motorcycles dating back to the 1920's.
“In fact, my grandparents didn't even own their first car until the year my dad was born, which was 1935,” said Jackson. “My granddads last bike was a 1949 Harley Hummer, in which we still have. I grew up riding with my mom and dad along with my brother Terrell Jackson. It's really cool that I was born at a time to see motocross born, as it didn't come to the states until the late 60’s.”
Jackson married his wife in 1982 and had two sons, one in 1987 and the other in 1990. He took a long hiatus from racing before getting back on the circuit.
“ It was different now, and the difference was that it was more fun than ever before. Over the next several years I would get to see my boy's race and be involved with the sport to growing up and getting married or going off to college.
“But somewhere in there the way the Lord spoke to me that my children, along with many others', we're not receiving the word. For those that may not know, races are generally held on Sundays, and that takes us away from Church. Anyway, in 2000 my family and I started doing trackside ministry.”
And God is honoring his desire to do what is right.
You can see his stunts and hear his testimony in person at Family Night at the Fair Wednesday, July 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Agri-Center. Please bring a canned good for the food pantry as admission.
