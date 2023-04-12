As the growing season approaches, so does the opening of the Pontotoc Farmers Market. We will continue to accept applications for the 2023 season, but we are filling up fast. If you have ever thought about joining the market, now is a great time to do it!
We already had a pop up market this past Saturday, April 8 and we are having a special plant sale market on April 29. Mark your calendars and in next week’s paper look for details!
Thanks to our wonderful community and supportive customers, Pontotoc Farmers Market had its best season on record last year. With continued backing from our volunteers, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association, the City and the MHV Hanging Grapes Club, 2023 is shaping up to be another great year!
Our market is a vital connection between producers and consumers. We offer nutrition incentive programs, like SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior and WIC vouchers to expand access to fresh produce and increase sales. Vendors are provided with branding and product exposure through our growing social media presence, website and our monthly newsletter plus creative marketing through vendor spotlights and seasonal promotions. We provide culinary education at our Farmers Table letting shoppers sample fruits and veggies that are for sale at the market, an artisan breakfast/brunch food truck, Music at the Market and Yoga on the Lawn. With a steady stream of locals and visitors at the market there are tons of good reasons to join our market family.
Thanks to funding provided by the PACT: Pontotoc County Create Affiliate of the CREATE Foundation, our market will be able to process SNAP transactions for the 2023 season! Farmers markets must subscribe to a service that allows us to accept SNAP on behalf of our vendors, without charge, through a wireless connection at the Welcome Table. Accepting SNAP/EBT also allows our market to provide Double Up Food Bucks to our shoppers, giving them an extra $1 to spend on produce for every $1 they spend with SNAP, up to $20 every market day! These nutrition incentives help our market fulfill its goal of expanding access to locally grown, healthy food and help local farmers, growers and ranchers expand their customer base. Thank you!
Need to apply for SNAP? Visit the Department of Human Services at 341 Ridge Drive. The phone number for this office is (662) 489-4182 or submit an application online at https://www.access.ms.gov/Application
