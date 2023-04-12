sellers_6414.jpg

The rain did not keep some of the plant growers from coming to the first pop up market at the Farmer's Market this past Saturday.

 Jonathan Butler

As the growing season approaches, so does the opening of the Pontotoc Farmers Market. We will continue to accept applications for the 2023 season, but we are filling up fast. If you have ever thought about joining the market, now is a great time to do it!

regina.butler@djournal.com

