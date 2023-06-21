Pontotoc’s Farmers Market has garnered an award from Mississippi Main Street for the economic impact it has on the local economy in this area.
The Outstanding Economic Impact award is granted to an individual, business, or municipality that has undertaken a project within a downtown district that has had a significant and sustainable influence on the local economy.
The small project winner was nominated by Pontotoc County Chamber Main Street Director, Beth Waldo, and was accepted by market manager Julia McDowell.
For years Pontotoc was known for farmers pulling up on the court square and selling their produce under the shade tree or hot sun, whichever parking space was available.
The local produce of the season was piled high in the back of pick-up trucks and folks could buy fresh tomatoes, corn, purple hull peas, watermelons or cantaloupe. And while the nostalgia of selling from the square was a staple in the community, there was no place for farmers to land in case of rain or to escape the hot blazing sun.
Ten years ago the Farmers Market opened in the green space beyond Lafayette Street. A donation from Mike and Rene Simon jump started this project which included a covered booth market for farmers and others to enjoy.
It has taken time and effort to begin building the market for people to come and shop and for farmers to bring their produce. It started picking up more when the the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer clubs starting to back the market in the summer of 2019. After the slow down of the pandemic in 2020, promoting the market moved to the responsibility of Julia McDowell in 2021. She has blended the efforts of the village, as she calls it.
“The vendors do all the work. They have trust in us and bring their produce and they are who make the market,” she said.
In nominating the market for the award, Waldo wrote, “historically, towns and cities grew up around markets, which served as original economic and civic centers. Healthy food and locally made products are a central reason people gather, and that gathering creates a hub for community life and economic vitality.
“In 2022, Pontotoc Main Street began rebuilding the identity and economic activity of its farmers market, located in the Main Street District, to encourage buying as close to the community as possible and to amplify cherished aspects of Pontotoc’s local agriculture.”
This has resulted in the expansion of the market season to six months, increased vendor participation tenfold, provided consumer education, activities and events, and supported food safety nets.
“The Pontotoc Farmers Market has revitalized the way the community shops and eats, creating a significant influence on the local economy, improving the quality of life for its citizens, revitalizing an area of downtown, and creating and expanding businesses and tax revenue,” wrote Waldo.
Excellence in Main Street
MSMA rolled out a new recognition for local programs who have maintained perfect compliance with the state association over the past year.
Only six of the Main Street associations have achieved fulfilling their trainings, reporting, and all other items requested by MMSA on time and with excellence and Pontotoc County Main Street Chamber was among them. The other five include: Team Cleveland Main Street, Nettleton Main Street, New Albany Main Street, Starkville Main Street Association and Sumrall Main Street Association.
