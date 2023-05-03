The long awaited day is almost here! The Pontotoc Farmer’s market will open this Saturday, May 6, 7 a.m. There will be a variety of things for you to choose from to carry home from all local vendors. And to add to the excitement, local welder Johnny Wilder recently put together a beautiful wrought iron sign to welcome vendors and guests.
Music for the morning will be provided by Jeff Hartzell. If it is raining heavily the market will be held at the First Choice Pavilion.
“The Master Gardeners plant sale last Saturday was a huge success,” said market coordinator Julia McDowell.
“Thanks to our wonderful community and supportive customers, Pontotoc Farmers Market had its best season on record last year. With continued backing from our volunteers, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association, the City and the MHV Hanging Grapes Club, 2023 is shaping up to be another great year,” she enthused.
McDowell said that the market is a vital connection between producers and consumers.
“We offer nutrition incentive programs, like SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior and WIC vouchers to expand access to fresh produce and increase sales. Vendors are provided with branding and product exposure through our growing social media presence, website and our monthly newsletter plus creative marketing through vendor spotlights and seasonal promotions. We provide culinary education at our Farmers Table letting shoppers sample fruits and veggies that are for sale at the market, an artisan breakfast/brunch food truck, Music at the Market and Yoga on the Lawn. With a steady stream of locals and visitors at the market there are tons of good reasons to join our market family.”
And it is just the place for those who need that extra produce who receive hep from SNAP.
“Thanks to funding provided by the PACT: Pontotoc County Create Affiliate of the CREATE Foundation, our market will be able to process SNAP transactions for the 2023 season. Farmers markets must subscribe to a service that allows us to accept SNAP on behalf of our vendors, without charge, through a wireless connection at the Welcome Table.
“Accepting SNAP/EBT also allows our market to provide Double Up Food Bucks to our shoppers, giving them an extra $1 to spend on produce for every $1 they spend with SNAP, up to $20 every market day. These nutrition incentives help our market fulfill its goal of expanding access to locally grown, healthy food and help local farmers, growers and ranchers expand their customer base.”
And if you need to apply for SNAP you can visit the Department of Human Services at 341 Ridge Drive. The phone number for this office is (662) 489-4182 or submit an application online at https://www.access.ms.gov/Application.
McDowell said there are a variety of vendors setting up for this years market. Not all of them will be here every market day, but “in addition to the usual in-season produce, this year’s market will offer beef with additional meats coming later in the season; eggs, chicks & chickens; flowers, plants & herbs; honey; a wide variety of baked goods, jams & jellies; homemade soaps; hand-crafted items made by our artisans; and some animal treats & accessories. In addition, our welcome table will be selling Pontotoc Farmers Market market bags. Musical entertainment and Saturday morning yoga will also be offered, and The Bleu Plate Food Truck will be on hand with artisan breakfast, brunch fare & coffee.”
