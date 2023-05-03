welcome to the marker_7087.jpg

Pontotoc City Mayor Bob Peeples, MHV member Carol Pierson, MHV member Brenda Cianciotto and Market Director Julia McDowell welcome you to the new season of the Pontotoc Farmers Market which opens Saturday (May 6). The new sign was welded and installed by Johnny Wilder and his crew from Wilder's Welding.

The long awaited day is almost here! The Pontotoc Farmer’s market will open this Saturday, May 6, 7 a.m. There will be a variety of things for you to choose from to carry home from all local vendors. And to add to the excitement, local welder Johnny Wilder recently put together a beautiful wrought iron sign to welcome vendors and guests.

regina.butler@djournal.com

