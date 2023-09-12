He was a great man.
That’s an overused phrase, a cliche pinned on too many men, a sobriquet thumb-tacked on a cork board, a moniker too easily bestowed upon the ranks of those whose mark on this world is hardly a scratch on a highway.
Father Don Buggert was a great man.
Big minds live in the shaded corners of our world. The work of intelligence goes on far from society’s attention. Small minds roar to sell mediocrity; deep intelects labor tirelessly to knead the bread of civilization.
What do we make of a young man who throws himself headlong into a lifetime of study and prayer? That’s unnatural, maybe even perverse. Don Buggert laid his life on the altar of learning.
I knew him inside a short window of time. I sat up front for his lectures, and he kicked me around. He liked me. Fr. Don handed me his thermos before class, and said, “Cream and sugar in the bottom, before you pour in the coffee, and you don’t have to stir it.” Then he went back to his notes.
The condition for the possibility of time is eternity. The condition for the possibility of humanity is the perfect human. The condition for the possibility of love is perfect, unfathomable love.
Listen to Fr. Tim Murphy. Three decades before me, Tim was Fr. Don’s star student. He tells stories about our beloved teacher: “Somebody would ask a really good question, and Don would say, ‘Ok! I have to light a Tiparillo for this one!’ and the maestro would sit on the window sill and light a cigar while cool, refreshing knowledge poured from him like a river.
Fr. Don brought his dog to class, a female, named Rahner, named after Don’s favorite Jesuit theologian. Rahner laid against the wall, in that small building in northwest D.C., and occasionally snored and rumbled. Don would teach for two hours, hardly needing notes,
I rode my bicycle from campus to visit Fr. Don at his residence in Whitefriars’ Hall. I wanted advice about my thesis. I climbed into his office, amid stacks of books and the flotsam and jetsam of a life dedicated to theology. He glanced at my manuscript of some 40 pages.
“This needs a lot of work,” he said, without the slightest hint of condescension or humor. He handed it back to me. I could see his pastoral kindness tempering his academic outrage.
Fr. Don Buggert understood that being a pastor was more important than being a scholar. He excelled at both. He moved in two worlds. Don was a priest, and a confessor, and a shepherd to those who needed him. Don was also among the greatest Christological scholars of his generation.
The last time I spoke to Fr. Don Buggert was the spring of 2003. He was on the panel that stood to approve my masters’ thesis, after he patiently held my hand throughout the process. . Fr. Don went easy on me. Before we started, he said, “This guy has got much more important things to do. He’s getting married.” I got married in July 2003. I got divorced 10 years later. It was completely my fault. Don never knew about that, and I”m glad he didn’t. I was ashamed to get back in touch with him, to tell my master teacher that I didn’t make it into the theology program at Notre Dame, or Fordham, or Boston College, or Vanderbilt, or any of the programs I planned. I was ashamed to tell him that I’d failed.
Pride kept me from reconnecting with my old teacher. He would have understood. He was a pastor before a scholar. He was a loving, brilliant, incredible man, and when I look at my notes from graduate school, and his signature on my thesis, I swear I can hear his voice, and see that dog sleeping in the corner.
The Rev. Don Buggert, O.Carm 1940-2023
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.