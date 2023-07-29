Statues of Lady Justice portray her blindfolded because genuine justice is unbiased and should not be based on a person's appearance or other outside influences. Lady Justice holds scales to represent the impartiality of the court's decisions and a sword as a symbol of the power of justice.
The country was watching last week when Hunter Biden’s motorcade pulled up to the federal courthouse in Delaware last week. Doesn’t everyone get a motorcade escort to the court house when you’re pleading guilty?
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of a deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.
On the bench was federal Judge Maryellen Noreika, U.S. district judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.
Lady Justice is blindfolded for a good reason but thanks to Judge Noreika the plea deal arranged by Hunter’s lawyers and federal prosecutors didn’t pass the smell test either.
Judge Noreika did not accept the plea agreement, questioning the deal’s constitutionality and the wide, seemingly blanket immunity Hunter Biden would receive.
Obviously I’m no legal expert but the plea deal seemed to clear Hunter from being charged with any additional crimes he had committed since birth, including squealing the tires on the “Big Guy’s” Corvette. Big Guy is supposedly the code name on Hunter’s lap tops for his dad, President Biden.
From all accounts I read of the proceedings Judge Noreika began questioning defense lawyers and prosecutors about the possibility of any ongoing additional investigations of Hunter Biden and everybody got lockjaw.
Image that, a passel of lawyers and no one wanted to expound on the “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."
Neither the defense not the prosecution wanted to try and explain the expanse of the sweet deal plea agreement, which one legal analyst termed a “wink and nod” deal.
So after a brief time out, Hunter pled not guilty and got in his motorcade and left the courthouse.
Now it’s been my experience as an observer of legal proceedings that when a plea deal is withdrawn it results in the prosecutors pursuing every possible criminal count and serious jail time.
One can’t help but wonder who’s running the prosecution’s side of things.
Over the past several years President Biden has maintained his one consistent comment when questioned about his son’s alleged influence peddling schemes: “no knowledge of any foreign dealings of his son.”
Now the president is only claiming that he was “never in business” with Hunter. No knowledge is not the same as “never in business together."
Evidence is mounting to the contrary. Whistleblowers inside the FBI and Dept. of Justice are stepping forward. Hunter Biden’s lap tops are revealing names, dates and messages.
“Blanket” denials have been stripped down to just a long sleeve shirt.
How many times have we heard someone say, “they’re not sorry for what they did, they’re just sorry they got caught?”
Most parents love their children unconditionally. Joe and Jill Biden are no different. But who has led who astray?
Poverty, power and wealth can all lead to corruption. The love of power is more destructive than any drug on earth and the worst addiction.
Sixteen months away from our next presidential election we need to be praying for God’s deliverance.
Equal justice under the law is the foundation of a country’s survival.
Politics cannot prevail in the courthouse.
Honesty and integrity must be returned to leadership in the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice.
When did we stop demanding the truth?
If truth is not the most important thing in this world, then nothing else has any real value anyway.
Lady Justice needs to be blind, but she must have a heart and a soul—— and a belief in the oath that ends in "so help me God."
