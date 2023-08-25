Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin reported that the Highway 6 east home of Scott and Melissa Chavers was heavily damaged by a fire on Monday (August 21).
Firemen from Pontotoc, Longview, Furrs and Ecru endured 105 degree temperature as they battled for hours to salvage part of the home. No one was home when the fire was reported around 12:42 p.m., Martin said.
“The fire gutted at least half the house and there’s heavy smoke damage to the rest of the home,” Martin said. “We don’t know the exact cause of the fire, it seemed to have started in the back side of the house near the laundry or pool storage room.”
“Unfortunately the family’s dog was deceased by the fire. Firemen got the dog out and we tried for a good while to resuscitate the dog, but were unsuccessful.”
Chief Martin said that six firemen who were battling the fire had to be treated for dehydration.
“We were there for over five hours and the heat and the fire together were really bad,” Martin said. “An ambulance was on scene and six firemen were treated for dehydration but no one was transported to the hospital."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Heat Advisory may be issued at a later
time for portions of east central Arkansas and north Mississippi
on Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&