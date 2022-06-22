Sydnei’s Grill, located on Highway 15 north in Pontotoc, was heavily damaged by a fire around 2:45 p.m. last Wednesday (June 15). Units from Pontotoc Fire Department extinguished the fire.
No one was injured in the fire which employees said started in a clothes dryer in the utility room section of the restaurant.
The restaurant had closed at 2 p.m. after having served lunch and only four employees were still at the restaurant when the smell of smoke was detected. Employees tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire which quickly spread inside the rear section of the restaurant.
“Apparently the fire was smoldering inside the dryer and when the door was opened it got air and the fire went up quickly,” said Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin. “We were on the scene in four minutes and when we arrived flames were already blowing out the back door.”
“The kitchen and food prep areas are a total loss,” Martin said. “There was heavy smoke and water damage to the entire building.”
Sydnei’s owner Ryan Bramlett said Thursday that the building will be inspected for structural damage to see if it’s a total loss.
“We’re glad that no one got hurt, that’s the main thing to be thankful for,” Bramlett said. “We appreciate the fire department and their effort in this heat to put out the fire. We’ll be closed until we assess the damage and figure out what we’re going to do.”