Five defendants pled guilty and were sentenced last week during proceedings in the second week of the July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
The third week of circuit court is scheduled for August 14 through August 18.
Defendant Patrick Glentrelle Baker pled guilty to burglary of a vehicle but the court withheld adjudication of guilty and imposition of sentence pending five years probation. Baker was fined $1,000.
Defendant Benjamin Thomas Cobb pled guilty to two counts of possession of meth. Cobb was sentenced to eight years suspended on one count and three years suspended on the second count. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $3,954.73 in restitution.
Defendant Mary Jo Rushing pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. Rushing was placed on post release supervision in connection with a Monroe Co. cause and fined $500.
Defendant Jacob Lane Cagle pled guilty to tampering with evidence and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with seven years suspended. The sentence will run concurrently with a Union Co. sentence he is currently serving. Cagle was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution.
Defendant Reginald Rainey pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of meth and was sentenced to pay fines, fees, costs, restitution and assessments totaling $645.75.
Defendant Amanda Faye McHan was arraigned on a charge of trafficking meth and entered a plea of not guilty.
