Four defendants pled guilty to felony charges and were sentenced during a special January term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
Defendant Charles Richard Teague pled guilty to four counts of false pretense and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first count unless he successfully completes five years of intensive supervision/house arrest.
Teague was sentenced to 30 years of suspended prison terms on the other three counts and ordered to pay restitution totaling $26,777.00. All four sentences run consecutively. Teague must also pay $924 in court costs plus all fees. Fines totaling $4,000 ($3,000 suspended) were assessed. He was placed on five years post release supervision.
Defendant Jose L. Casados, Jr., pled guilty to burglary of a dwelling and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 19 years suspended. Casodos was placed on five years post release supervision and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus $1,000 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
Defendant Justin D. Jimenez pled guilty to burglary of a dwelling and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 21 years suspended. Jimenez was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,000 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
Defendant Lizandro Lopez pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes three years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Lizandro was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 ($2,000 suspended) and court costs.
Court proceedings also included the arraignments of nine defendants, who pled not guilty to their charges.
Defendants and their charges included:
-Franklin Dean Patterson, malicious mischief;
-Dustin Collier, two counts of sexual battery of a child under 16;
-Tyrekus Dajon Sanders, first degree murder-deliberate design;
-Jessie Thomas Bristow, three counts of sexual battery of a child under 14 and two counts of fondling;
-Darren Deon Holbrook, armed robbery;
-D'Mitris James Virden, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Justin Keith Pressnell, trafficking meth and DUI fourth;
-Jeremy Chad Smith, possession of meth.
