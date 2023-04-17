The Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) will be hosting a Flea Market on the Pontotoc Court Square on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Anyone interested in being a vendor should call or come by the Pontotoc County Extension Office to reserve a space.
Spaces without electricity are $10.00, and spaces with electricity are $15.00. Each space will be approximately 12 feet by 12 feet. Vendors should reserve their space no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3. The MHV encourages all vendors with arts, crafts, and collectibles to join them for this year’s flea market to sell their wares; however, the sale of animals will not be accepted. The Flea Market will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
ServSafe Class for Managers Set for May 16
A ServSafe Manager Certification Course will be taught face-to-face at the Pontotoc County Extension Office on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Ensley Howell will be the instructor for the class. As part of the class, participants will complete the ServSafe examination required to receive the ServSafe certification. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.
The ServSafe Program was developed by the National Restaurant Association and reflects food safety best practices based on current science and the FDA Food Code. The ServSafe credential is accepted in all 50 states and is good for all food service, restaurant, and childcare applications.
To register for this class, go to the MSU Extension web site at extension.msstate.edu and enter ServSafe in the search bar to locate the registration link for the Pontotoc County class. The cost of the class, book, and answer sheet is $150.00. The cost for the class and answer sheet only, if you already own a book, is $110.00. For help with registration, call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910. The deadline to register is April 28, 2023.
