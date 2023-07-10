So you want the day off. Let's take a look at what you're asking for.
There are 365 days per year available for work.
There are 52 weeks per year in which you already have two days off per week, leaving 261 days available for work.
Since you spend16 hours each day away from work, you have used 170 days, leaving only 91 days available.
You spend 30 minutes each day on coffee break. That accounts for 23 days each year, leaving only 68 days available for work.
With a one hour lunch period each day, you have used up another 46 days, leaving only 22 days available for work.
You normally spend two days per year on sick leave. This leaves you only 20 days available for work.
We are off for five holidays per year, so your available working time is down to15 days.
We generously give you 14 days vacation per year, which leaves you only one day available for work.
As your boss, I'll be darned if you're going to take that day off.
***
Notice to employees:
The following personnel policies are in effect as of today.
Sickness: No excuse. We will no longer accept your doctor's statement as proof. We believe that if you can go to the doctor, you can come to work.
Death (Other than your own): This is no excuse. There is nothing you can do for them. We are sure someone with a lesser position than yours can tend to the arrangements. However, if the funeral can be held in the late afternoon, we will let you off one hour early, provided that your share of the work is ahead enough to keep the job going in your absence.
Leave of absence (for an operation): We are no longer allowing this practice. We wish to discourage any thought that you might need an operation. We firmly believe that as long as you are an employee here, you will need all of whatever you have. You should not consider having anything removed. We hired you as you are, and to have anything removed would certainly make you less than we bargained for.
Death (your own): This will be accepted as an excuse, but we would like two weeks notice, as we feel it is your duty to teach someone else your job.
Restroom breaks: Entirely too much time is being spent in the restrooms. In the future, we will go to the restrooms in alphabetical order. For instance, those whose names begin with "A" will go from 8 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. "B" will go from 8:15 - 8:30 a.m. and so on. If you are unable to go at your time, it will be necessary to wait until the next day when your turn comes again.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.