In the newspaper business it’s just an accepted fact. If you write a story, you also have to write a headline for the story.
And it’s also true that some stories lend themselves to the opportunity of writing humorous or witty headlines. They’re funny to throw around the office but for the most part those headlines don’t make it into print.
But it’s a big world out there and some newspapers can’t help themselves when it comes to headline writing.
Yes indeed, the following headlines were indeed published.
Cows lose their jobs as milk prices drop. (Obviously that’s a real old headline)
World Bank says poor need more money. (What was that called? Trickle down economics?)
Safety meeting ends in accident (That one I can certainly believe)
State population to double by 2040: Babies to blame (Those high school diplomas are paying off)
Man gets 30 years, then slaps attorney
Rooms with broken air conditioners are hot (See, Pres. Biden said climate change is real)
Murderer says detective ruined his reputation
China using sea to hide its submarines (Those dang commies)
“We hate math,” says 4 in 10—a majority of Americans ( Must be a pollster story)
State prison to replace easy-open locks (I can see another ACLU lawsuit coming)
Study says overweight kids may not be eating enough. (Which restaurant chains funded that story?)
Missippi’s literacy program shows improvement (Vanna we need two crooked letters and a lower case i)
Homicide victims rarely talk to police (And when homicide victims talk to police it almost always ends in a mistrial)
17 remain dead in morgue shooting spree (We counted them three times, not just two)
Man arrersted for everything (In California he would still get a $100 fine and community service)
Breathing oxygen linked to staying alive (That’s why we teach science in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh grades)
Attorney accidentally sues himself (And if he testifies against himself the jury won’t know who to believe)
Army vehicle missing after being painted with camouflage (Be the Best You Can Be)
Students cook and serve grandparents (Gets ‘em every time)
Homeless man under house arrest (Shhh! Don’t tell him he’s free to go)
Worker suffers leg pain after crane drops 800 pound ball on his head (He still ought to see Dr. Andy Barlow at least two times)
Man found dead in graveyard
Time to go.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.