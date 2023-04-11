I have found myself streaming all types of strange and weird TV programs.
Since discovering streaming my TV experience has changed drastically.
I grew up with three channels and it took at least two to three people to get channel 13 out of Memphis to tune in.
I thought TV could never have more channels that when we got with cable, then movie channels became available giving enormous options, then came satellite which really was not much different than cable.
Now comes streaming. The options to stream are enormous. I have Hulu, Roku, Netflix, Peacock, Disney Plus, YouTube and possibly other stuff that my grandchildren use that I have yet to discover.
Virtually everything you can possibly want to watch you can stream.
I have found that I like to watch series where I can start at the beginning of the series and watch the same program until I finish that series.
Sometimes it can be a series the seems like a really long movie that can take 10 episodes to complete.
I have gone back and watched some old TV programs from beginning to end just by watching an episode each night at bedtime.
I have enjoyed some documentaries.
I love to turn on my favorite home improvement shows like Hometown and Fixer Upper.
I don’t cook a lot any more but really enjoy the food network.
The home improvement and food network are something that can be playing while I am cleaning house, etc. and is more like background noise as I have seen most all them at least once or twice.
There are so many choices. I can’t believe that I have gotten interested in some of the oddest TV program.
My recent choice of something that I would call my guilty pleasure is Married at First Sight.
Why I have gotten interested in this is beyond my comprehension. Why I have gotten interested in these people’s lives is totally out of charter for me.
I don’t get this interested in the lives of people I know.
At the beginning of a new season, I can pick the ones I think will make it and who will not.
Don’t judge, I feel much better about myself after watching some of these.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.