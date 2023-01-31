Wow! Have you heard the latest Mega Million lottery prize news?
The winner of next week’s jackpot can take a lump sum payout of $250,000 or receive a dozen eggs a week for an entire YEAR! (Delivered free of charge)
A local banking official told me that FDIC (Federal Deposit Insuring Chickens) regulations will not allow laying hens to be kept in bank lock boxes. But the authorities said that egg thieves can be shot.
Speaking of eggheads, it seems that the ole saying of “what goes around, comes around” would apply to both President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.
It’s been reported in recent weeks that President Biden has a heaping helping of classified documents that he’s left lying around for who knows how long at his Penn Biden Center think tank and more at his private house (and car garage) in Wilmington, Delaware.
"Penn Biden Center think tank" is an oxymoron that is topped only by "Iranian Intelligence."
And former VP Mike Pence revealed last week that he has had classified documents discovered at his home in Carmel, Indiana.
So what action did the U.S. Dept. of Justice take to the revelation of Biden’s and Pence’s lack of responsibility and security?
Staff members and lawyers collected the documents. No harm, no foul. My bad. Oops!
But if I remember correctly, the Dept. of Justice sent dozens of heavily armed FBI agents to Pres. Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, back in August 2022 when they said he was mishandling classified and top secret documents.
It was an all out FBI raid.
What did Pres. Biden say about his "garage sale" trove of classified documents.
“No regrets,” Biden said. “There’s no there there.”
“And besides, I always keep an extra copy of my classified documents on my son’s computers,” Biden could have quipped, but didn’t.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, “The President is cooperating fully.”
A reporter replied,” How can you tell?”
In a moment of seriousness, let me say that all Presidents and Vice Presidents must never let down their guard. Our enemies never sleep.
In a moment of being completely ridiculous, I offer a picture of my desk.
I can only say, “Where, where?”
But Mr. President I can honestly say there are no classified documents on my desk. And no Corvette in my garage.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.