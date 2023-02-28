Author’s Note: We will be turning 94 years old next week. The first issue of the Pontotoc Progress was published on Thursday, February 28, 1929. We reprint below the first editorial column written by the paper’s founder, Mr. Grady Cook. The partner he speaks of is Mr. Ned Lee of Chickasaw County. It has been our pleasure to continue to grow and bring you a better newspaper with special magazines that highlight the best in our communities. But we never forget the reason why we are here and Mr. Grady Cook said it best.
Salutatory
In establishing The Pontotoc Progress, the owners have only one motive. To serve the whole people of ALL of Pontotoc county and to make a living at the job.
In serving you we are going to do our dead level best to give you a county paper second to none in Mississippi in point of value to the people of the county. We are going to print a paper that is so fair and so just in publishing the news that the people can have absolute confidence in it at all times.
We are going to endeavor to be so thorough in news coverage of the county that every citizen of the county will want to subscribe for it.
Pontotoc County is unquestionably one of the best counties in the state of Mississippi. Its citizens, in the main, are honest, sturdy, God-fearing--many of them men and women with visions that are not mere dreams but wise and practical in foresight.
The county has made substantial strides within the past few years. It cannot afford to go backward at this time, or at any time in the future. The watchword must be FORWARD. The foundations already builded make it easy, with the people co-operating, to do this.
It is there that The Pontotoc Progress will be of service. A good county newspaper is the most valuable asset that a county can have in a program such as Pontotoc County has launched.
The name of this paper — “Progress” — is selected because it means something — fits in perfectly at the present time with the conditions and needs of the county.
The Pontotoc Progress is demonstrating its faith in Pontotoc County in the most practical manner possible-by its owners investing their money in the county. They have done this from the ground up. They first bought a valuable building lot in the town of Pontotoc and on it erected a building especially constructed for a printing plant. In the building they have installed modern printing equipment. This equipment and machinery are now in operation.
The editor of The Pontotoc Progress and family have moved to and become citizens of Pontotoc. The editor has known many people in Pontotoc County all his life, being a native and resident for meany years of adjoining counties. His first newspaper experience was 15 years ago in the town of Houlka just over the line in Chickasaw.
The partner of the editor of this paper is editor of The Webster Progress at Eupora, one county removed from Pontotoc on the South. The two partners are joint owners of both papers and their energies and resources are at the service of the people of their respective counties.
It is our purpose to make the second issue of The Pontotoc Progress better than the first, the third better than the second and to continue improving the paper in every way possible so that the people of the county will benefit more and more by having it come into their homes every week.
Come next Wednesday, March 1, 2023 we will have had the privilege of 94 years of coming into your homes every week. This is the longest publishing newspaper in Pontotoc County. And we don’t take that lightly. Thank you so much for your support over these years.
