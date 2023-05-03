The Pontotoc County Republican Women are hosting their first annual spring tour of home this Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 1:30 - 3:30. The tour will feature four homes, the Bob and Elise Richmond home on Marion Street, the Brad and Donna Lunn home on Oxford Street, the Kenneth Rackley home on South Main Street and the Toby and Jane Winston home on South Liberty Street.

