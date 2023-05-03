The Pontotoc County Republican Women are hosting their first annual spring tour of home this Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 1:30 - 3:30. The tour will feature four homes, the Bob and Elise Richmond home on Marion Street, the Brad and Donna Lunn home on Oxford Street, the Kenneth Rackley home on South Main Street and the Toby and Jane Winston home on South Liberty Street.
Richmond Home
149 East Marion Street
The Bob and Elise Richmond home was designed and built by the original owners, Pat and Lawrence Shannon in 1950. Since that time several owners have contributed to the home my maintaining the original integrity of the home.
The Richmonds purchased it in 2017 and have kept the distinctive layout of the home, and have accented the rooms inside with their unique retro style.
The house has 3.602 square feet with a basement of 425 square feet along with a two car garage, outdoor shed and a gazebo.
Restoring rare and unique architecture is a skill in which the Richmonds are experienced and talented. They couple maintained the original wall paper in the master bath, the tile in the second bath and the third bath has kept the design and tile.
Each room is filled with original art, decor and furniture; as well as dated pieces from earlier times such as the spoon and quilt collection, light fixtures and lamps.
There are examples of furniture from every decade. At the end of the home an indoor fountain offers the splashing music of water to your ears.
The Richmonds have filled the house with peerless antiques and treasures which celebrates the past and present in one house.
Lunn Home
130 West Oxford street
Brad and Donna Lunn’s lovely picturesque Craftsman style home was built in September of 2019. When you enter the beautiful classic designed house on the wide brick steps on a typical large Southern front porch you are brought into the past through the charming double front door.
The tall ceiling with transom windows throughout the great room allows you to enjoy the many antiques and collection of McCartys Pottery.
In the great room the fireplace has a massive hand-carved mantel from a walnut tree with was located on the property. The house has an efficient flow from the foyer to the great room, dining and kitchen to a brick floor sunroom.
The three bedroom, two bath home includes a master suite and a bath as well as a unique storage area accessible by a sliding barn door. The couple has incorporated Southern tradition with modern convenience to make it handicapped assessable.
The home adds to the beauty and charm of Oxford street by providing an example of Southern design and tradition complete with the white fence bordering the eastern property.
Rackley Home
311 South Main Street
The Kenneth and Patsy Rackley home was built in 1940 with many changes over the years. The most spectacular transformation was created in 2010 when the Rackley’s bought the house. Although there are several entry ways, the easiest on his through the double garage where you can enjoy the gray and white diamond ceiling art. This “mud room,” as it is commonly called has the floor of the original brick from the old Randolph school. The office near by has a spiral staircase leading to the private grandchildren’s retreat. There are three bedrooms, three and a half baths; including a master suite with a screened porch.
The main section of the house is a great room, dining and kitchen with 17 foot vaulted ceiling. Massive windows and doors cover the entire back of the house offering a beautiful view of the in ground pool. The view from this home overlooks nine acres of the hills of Pontotoc. Antiques, painting, stained glass and peerless light features are in every area making a unique statement of southern history and hospitality and charm.
Winston Bodock Bed and Breakfast
228 South Liberty Street
The original R.L. and Zona Winston home was built in the 1940s by the couple. The old wood home has stood the test of time. In 1965 a brick kitchen which included an open hearth wood burning fireplace and a bedroom upstairs was added to the home.
When R.L.'s son, Toby Winston, and his wife Jane settled on South Liberty Street they turned the home into the Bodock Bed and Breakfast. It offers three guest rooms with private baths, kitchen and breakfast nook, formal dining and living room as well as a cozy sitting and garden room.
The rooms are filled with mostly American antiques. Fascinating art covers the walls including an original M.B. Mayfield folk painting of “King Bodock” a mule with a bodock ball in his mouth.
In 2009 the couple added a large brick outdoor kitchen with a fire place to offer a beautiful view of the grapes and muscadines as well as the beautiful trees that grow around the old home. The circle drive brings you to a few steps of the home. The appealing historical house brings the old and new together in an inspiring merge of Southern Culture.
If the weather is inclement with storms the tour will be held June 3 and 4.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.