Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that four male juveniles from Pontotoc have been arrested in connection with a shooting which occurred on Waters Street in Pontotoc around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 13) night.
Chief Tutor said that all four of the juveniles are charged with aggravated assault and two of the juveniles are also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Tutor said that two of the juveniles were arrested about midnight last night and the other two were arrested early this morning (Wednesday, Dec. 14).
Tutor said the shooting stemmed from some sort of argument between two of the juveniles who were on foot and the other two who were in a vehicle.
“Numerous shots were fired from inside the car and numerous shots were fired into the car,” Tutor said. “One of the bullets went inside a house. Thankfully no one inside the house was struck. And none of the four arrested were hit by gunfire.”
Tutor said all four juveniles are being detained in a juvenile detention center and a hearing will be held in juvenile court within 48 hours.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Waters Street and Magnolia Circle, which is approximately a half mile west of Main Street in downtown Pontotoc.
Tutor said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including
the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall,
Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Union, and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester,
Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, and McNairy.
* Until midnight CST tonight
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban
areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&