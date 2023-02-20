15 Feb 22 defrib 5748.JPG

Pontotoc City School public relations administrator Tracye Crane (l-r), school resource chief officer Kevin Rodgers, R.N. Mitzi Russell and high school principal Dustin Payne inspect one of the 14 new Automated External Defibrillators which are now located throughout buildings at all five school campuses and athletic/band venues. The defibrillators are each stored inside wall cabinets which are marked by bright AED signage to make them easier to locate in case of emergencies.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

Pontotoc City School Registered Nurse Mitzi Russell said that 14 new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have recently been purchased and are readily available throughout all five city school campuses and athletic/band venues.

