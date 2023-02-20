Pontotoc City School Registered Nurse Mitzi Russell said that 14 new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have recently been purchased and are readily available throughout all five city school campuses and athletic/band venues.
Defibrillators are devices that send an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat. They are used to correct arrhythmia, an uneven heartbeat that is suddenly too slow or too fast.
Medical officials stress that quick access to a defibrillator can be a life saver for someone who is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
“When combined with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a defibrillator increases a victim’s survival chances up to 38 percent, compared to a 12 percent chance with just CPR alone,” Russell said. “It’s a game changer in terms of helping to save lives.”
Pontotoc City School Data Specialist/Public Relations Administrator Tracye Crane said the 14 AEDs (plus wall cabinets) were purchased for $25,000 back in November 2022 and dispensed throughout the buildings in late December.
“The defibrillators were purchased with ESSER II funds as part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, connected with the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 which was aimed at improving long term health care. These defibrillators are state of the art, but simple to operate.”
Locations of the AEDs throughout the school facilities include: three at the high school (commons, classes building and band hall); soccer field house (which serves track, cross country, band practice field, soccer and football); football field house, baseball field house; softball field house; Pontotoc Elementary; D.T. Cox Elementary; Middle Schoo; Bus Shop; Central Office and a travel AED which is used for school trips.
Russell added that school athletic trainer Brandon Grecinger ( who is employed by North MS Health Services) also has his own AED.
Easy and quick accessibility is the key to using an AED to save lives, Russell emphasized.
“Our goal is what we call the three minute rule, which means you get optimum results from the defibrillator of used within the first three minutes of the medical emergency,” Russell said. “The AEDs are located in a highly visible cabinet on a wall, which is enhanced by a sign that identifies it as an AED. Time is of the essence when someone has suffered cardiac arrest.”
“Administrators and staff at each building know where the AEDs are located. That’s a key ingredient.”
Russell said the most invaluable aspect of the new AEDs is that the machines are "automated.”
“Once you open the kit and hit the power button the AED gives you voice commands on what to do and how to do it,” Russell said. “It walks you through everything you have to do.”
“It shows you a picture of exactly where to place the electrodes on the patient’s chest. The AEDs have set voltages and once the electrodes are in place it will diagnose the person’s heart rhythms and give verbal commands on what to do next.”
The AED will NOT administer the shock unless treatable ventricular fibrillation is detected. The user doesn’t determine what needs to be done. The machine dictates what can be done.
“The machine will literally tell you to administer a shock or that a shock is not advised," Russell said. "To shock someone you simply push a button.”
Russell said that multiple staff members and school resource officers at each school location have had formal training on the AED devices and training will be offered to all school personnel during designated professional development days.
Crane said she was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to follow the AED operating instructions.
“A medical emergency would automatically be stressful but the voice commands from the machine are really good,” Crane said. “It literally tells you to ‘stay calm’. That’s something you need to hear when someone has had a heart attack. The device gives verbal and visual instruction that breaks down barriers so you can administer health care that’s needed to help save a life.”
“We’re very grateful to the administration for making this very real health care emergency need a priority,” Russell added. “ You hope you don’t ever need them but these AEDs may certainly help save someone’s life."