Friday night's tornadic storms which killed at least 23 Mississippi residents also downed trees and flooded some streets in Ecru.
Two very tall cedar trees were snapped in half at the Clayton Road home of Barry Wise.
One of the cedars fell across Wise's home tearing a large hole in the roof.
"I was sitting there in den and then bam, the tree fell through the roof," Wise said. "It was really raining hard so I've got a lot of water damage. But thankfully I was unharmed."
Trees were also blown down at the residences of Wise's closest neighbors, Danny Hearn and Mike Russell, but the homes were not not damaged.
"We were in the basement when the storm was passing over and it got rough for a while," Hearn said.
Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer said more than four inches or rainfall fell in a short period of time, flooding several streets.
"We had to clear several trees off some streets," Stringer reported. "Supervisor Wayne Stokes said his rain gauge only holds four inches of rain and it was overflowing. So we got a lot of rain in a short time."
On Saturday morning Pontotoc Electric Power manager Frankie Moorman said all of their system's power had been restored.
"At the height of the storm we had about 600 customers without power but we had everybody back on by 4:30 this morning," Moorman said. "We had some broken poles and wires down."
Moorman said PEPA has sent linemen to assist recovery efforts elsewhere.
"Fifteen of our crew members headed to Monroe County this morning to help restore power from the tornado damage around Amory," Moorman said. "They said they had about 4,000 meters out of service and extensive damage."
