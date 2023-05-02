It was a real experience—this business of getting by with one eye.
In fact, you might say it was an eye-opener.
The right eye was out of commission for a time several years ago.
As the TV station says, it was due to technical difficulties beyond my control.
I had picked up a near-full 50 lb. bag of garden mulch that was open at the top, then dropped it hard on its bottom.
A thick cloud of mulch flew out of the bag and into my right eye.
My wife Sandra quickly drove me to the Pontotoc Emergency Room — which has offered me top-drawer treatment every time I’ve had to be there — where a doctor cleaned out the eye and covered it with a patch.
Fortunately, the damage wasn’t serious.
The following Monday morning, a different doctor said I could take the patch off.
It was good to have stereo vision back.
It was the second time I’d sustained damage to that eye.
Several years before that, when I lived here but worked in Arkansas, I made the mistake of setting out for Pontotoc on the old Harley without eye protection one summer night.
A few miles into my trip home to Pontotoc, I rode southbound into into a flock of northbound Arkansas mosquitoes.
Each of them was big enough to show up on radar, and many of them smashed themselves to death against my naked eyeball.
I picked my way through Memphis and parts of three states after dark, wearing a pair of goggles I should have had on before I left, with chunks of bug bodies burning under both eyelids of my right eye every foot of the way home, with the night 50 percent darker than it should have been.
I said a prayer enroute that there would be neither rain or riots, and that nothing else would blind my remaining good eye during my trip home.
My prayers were answered. I wasn’t suddenly blind, a couple states from home, not knowing anyone, and without a cell phone.
I also prayed for balance.
Suffice it to say balance is real important on a motorcycle. Seeing out of one eye doesn’t help your balance a bit, especially staying up with traffic at 75 mph at night on an Interstate.
I remember full well rolling into the Pontotoc medical clinic about 2 a.m., at the end of a 150 mile trip, blinded and hurting.
And I remember the excellent treatment they gave me that morning.
It was a real challenge piloting the old hog back through Memphis back to Arkansas at the end of that weekend, then riding it back here the following week to get the patch off.
Both times, I went out of my way to joke about the mulched patch-eye, since at first glance a patched eye looks chilling.
I try to put the light touch on my personal calamities wherever I can.
I get a lot of practice.
I just laughed when I bumped into several people while wearing the mulch-caused eye patch, and earlier, the mosquito-caused eye patch.
I explained to those folks that naw, I hadn’t swallowed my mouthwash and turned into a cheap drunk wobblin’ goblin.
I told them I just didn’t realize they were hiding in the blackness that began at the right side of my nose.
If you can laugh you can last.
Both temporary-blindness-in-one-eye experiences gave me a new respect for folks who have to deal with any sort of lifelong disability.
The whole experience made me realize that most of us don’t appreciate normalcy—all systems functioning well — until something happens to knock us out of that mode.
When you’re back to normal, it makes you appreciate normal a lot more.
When you’re back to normal, the world’s a better place.
I realized too, again, that medical costs are relative.
You may complain about the high cost of medical attention, you may joke about finally understanding why hospitals build the recovery room so close to the business office.
But when it’s you that needs that attention, suddenly price isn’t any object at all.
You suddenly realize you’re worth every penny.
No doctor ever heard a patient croak: “Stop what you’re doing doc, I can’t afford to live…”
